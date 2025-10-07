Breaking Down The Unsettling Situation Between ‘Love Is Blind’s’ Edmond & Kalybriah

The moment escalated, causing Kalybriah to walk out of the room. Now, both she and Edmond are speaking out—or staying silent—about what really happened. But before we get into the drama, who are Kalybriah and Edmond?

“I’m just always the fu–king nice guy! That’s what f—s me up, I’m too f–king nice,” Edmond sobbed in an intense scene that quickly sparked heated conversation across social media.

Things took a dramatic turn during a group pool party, when the couples began casually discussing who had already been intimate. Edmond shared with the other men that Kalybriah wanted to wait until marriage to have sex , a view he didn’t share. Later, back at their hotel, he confronted Kalybriah about her decision, leading to an emotional breakdown. Edmond began sobbing over the fact that she had slept with other men in the past during one night stands, but wanted to wait with him.

After meeting in person for the first time, the pair joined the other engaged couples on a romantic getaway in Mexico. But by episode six, cracks had begun to show.

On Oct. 1, the hit Netflix series premiered its highly anticipated ninth season, this time featuring a new group of hopeful singles from Denver, Colorado, all searching for their forever love. Kalybriah and Edmond, two 29-year-olds, formed a deep connection in the pods before getting engaged without ever seeing each other. They bonded over their shared desire to find not just a romantic partner, but a “best friend,” someone equally committed to building a balanced, loving relationship rooted in shared responsibilities and values.

Love Is Blind is finally back, and the drama has already reached new heights with buzzing cast members Kalybriah “KB” Haskin and Edmond Harvey , whose unsettling smithereens situation on the show is causing chatter.

Who is Kalybriah?

Kalybriah is a 29-year-old social worker based in Colorado and a graduate of Florida A&M University. Just before the show’s premiere, she opened up about her dating patterns on Instagram, sharing that her worst habit in love is “falling in love with potential.” The beautiful social worker added, “Did I learn my lesson or did I fall again?”





Who is Edmond?

Also 29, Edmond is a Colorado-based realtor with his own agency, Edmond L. Harvey, REALTOR, who loves rollerblading in his free time. In a September Instagram post, he revealed that his experience on Love Is Blind “pushed” him in ways he didn’t expect.

“I can’t wait for you to see if love is truly blind for me,” he wrote.







What happened between them?

In episode six, it was clear that Edmond was “pushed” to tears and visibly upset when Kalybriah doubled down on her decision to remain abstinent until marriage. During their emotional hotel room exchange, he questioned her past sexual history, specifically why she didn’t ask other men to wait.

She calmly explained that those were not men she had considered long-term partners. For serious relationships, she had made partners wait for months—sometimes even years. For Edmond, she hinted the wait could be “four weeks” or possibly shorter, depending on how their bond developed.

Still, Edmond grew frustrated, upset that he was the only man in the group who had not been intimate with his fiancée.

“I’m giving you my all, KB,” he said. “I’m the only dude on the trip that ain’t get to have sex… I’m giving you my all!… You let dudes that ain’t even care about you… have sex with you? Oh my f–king goodness,” he added, before saying, “Really though, like what the f—k?”

Despite Edmond’s outburst, Kalybriah remained composed, reinforcing her boundaries and reminding him that they’d need to consider each other’s needs before saying “I do.”

“I’m too f–king nice,” Edmond repeated several times, spiraling emotionally before Kalybriah ultimately walked out of the room.

Kalybriah’s side of the story

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Oct. 3, Kalybriah opened up about the emotional confrontation and why she stood firm on her boundaries. She explained that she’d been on a “healing journey” before filming began.

“I went in [practicing] abstinence for eight months prior to the show. So it was just like, I am in a whole different space than I might’ve been when I was a college girl … I lived in Tallahassee. I was where the fun was. So I had a ball.”

She shared that she was clear about her intentions with Edmond from the start.

“I thought it would’ve been blindsiding to not have told him that before… because that’s what people do when they’re engaged,” she explained. “So I’m just like, ‘I want to let you know before you propose.’ He understood. He said he agreed. Well, I thought he understood.”

Once they got to Mexico, things shifted, according to Kalybriah. She felt as though Edmond showed his true side once he was “under the influence” at the pool party, making her feel like a villain for her one-night stands in the past, something she told him “in confidence.”

“Something that might not have even been aired before you just threw it up into my face as my partner,” she told PEOPLE. “It’s almost like you saying you deserve my body, and that’s not the case. It gave me the ick. But I hate the fact sometimes that I’m so understanding because I just tried to resonate with him. I’m just like, ‘Okay.’ I try not to argue. I’m like, ‘Let’s get to the bottom line here.'”

She stressed that Edmond wasn’t comparable to her past partners.

“I looked at that one-night-stand person as disposable. That was a person I didn’t care about ever talking to again, which is why they were a one-time-only thing,” she explains. “For you to compare someone that I’m trying to build a life with to someone that I literally was okay with never speaking to again, I think was crazy.”



She then recalled Edmond’s emotional breakdown, revealing that his reaction made her feel “unsettled.”

“Because I’m like, ‘Why are you the one crying right now?’ Like, ‘What is going on… Did I offend you by not giving you my body?’ Come on now. And so it was strange. It was weird.”

In the end, Kalybriah said she tried to remain calm but reached a breaking point after Edmond’s sobbing failed to stop.

“At that moment, I no longer could take it because I’m like, ‘Now you’re crying. I told you my boundaries. You’re not respecting my boundaries, and now you’re boohoo-ing. And your crying scared me because I didn’t know what you were doing,” she recalled. “I just jumped him a little bit.”

After their intense argument, she revealed she chose to sleep on the balcony, while Edmond remained in the hotel room.

“That doesn’t make sense. That’s unfair,” she added. “And then to bring up, ‘I’m the nice guy,’ and this and that … You can’t manipulate me in that sense.”

What does Edmond have to say about his behavior on Love Is Blind?

So far, Edmond has remained silent on the backlash. He has not publicly addressed his emotional outburst or his comments about Kalybriah’s past. But with new episodes dropping on Oct. 8, fans are eager to see how the situation unfolds. In the meantime, viewers have taken to social media to weigh in, many calling Edmond’s breakdown a major red flag. Check out some of the reactions below.

