The Fumble: Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Drama, WNBA’s Leadership Crisis, & More

This week in sports was full of controversy, and the drama had nothing to do with the play on the court or field.

We’re only five weeks into the 2025 NFL season, but the Super Bowl halftime show performer has already been announced as Bad Bunny, and right-wing social media is pissed.

The Puerto Rican-born artist has been vocal about American politics, even mocking President Trump in one of his songs and refusing to have any tour stops in the 50 states out of fear that the venues would become ICE raiding hotspots.

So his February 2026 performance has angered some NFL fans, but as The Fumble cohost Samaria notes, his numbers don’t lie.

“When you look at the things that he’s been able to accomplish, he’s one of the most-streamed artists right now in the world. But it makes sense to have somebody of his stature headline a halftime show,” Samaria says. “The NFL always wants viewership, and this is a great way to do it. Obviously, the big conversation right now is ICE because he says that he does not want to perform in the United States because of that. But I do feel like Kendrick Lamar’s performance last year kind of set a precedent for maybe having performances that are a little bit more political.”

The heated WNBA finals between the Mercury and the Aces are going on right now, but all attention is on Napheesa Collier.

The Lynx forward ethered WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, saying she has done a terrible job of leading the league during a period of immense growth, over complaints about league officiating and pay.

Rodney Rikai argues that Collier airing out her private conversations with Engelbert proves that she’s failed at one of the most essential parts of a successful business: relationship building.

“There needs to be a change in leadership in the WNBA. We all see the direction that the WNBA can potentially go in the next two to three years. We all see the flourishing business that it is,” Rikai begins. “And unfortunately, when you have the wrong leadership walking you through the right door, then it’s the wrong opportunity. And Cathy Engelbert does not have a good enough and healthy enough relationship with not just players, but the best players in the league. She doesn’t have a good enough rapport with the superstars of her own league. That’s a surefire way to make sure that you get your ass kicked out the league. I think Kathy pretty much has written her ticket out of town.”

Also, check out the major WNBA playoff upsets below.

The Fumble: Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Drama, WNBA’s Leadership Crisis, & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com