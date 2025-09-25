Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 20

You know what it is!

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration

Source: Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during an action-packed week dominated by Cardi’s deliciously messy Am I The Drama? album rollout, Rihanna rih-vealing her baby girl, Rocki Irish, to the world, Summer Walker having an absolute BLAST at the Breezy Bowl, Marlon Wayans responding to critics of unhinged Horror-Thriller HIM, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Lori Harvey making her return to the series after popping out with ex-boo Damson Idris on a romantic getaway in Mexico two years after their breakup.

According to TMZ, the pretty pair was all smiles while exchanging heart eyes on the sun-kissed beaches of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

At one point, things heated up at their cabana after some romantical dilly-dallying in a stunning slice of paradise.

This comes after Lori and Damson arrived separately to Odell Beckham Jr.‘s birthday bash, fueling breakup rumors that swirled after the lovebirds unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The next day, they confirmed the split in a joint statement that, based on recent developments, was bit premature at a time where spinning the block is more popular than ever (unless you’re Ben Affleck or J. Lo).

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Kelis delivering heat along with Kayla Nicole and La La Anthony giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Taina Williams, Yasmine Lopez, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DNbfzNRyx76/?img_index=1

The post Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114 appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011121314151617181920
More from Black America Web
Trending
5 Items
Style & Fashion

Celebrity Gallery: Jodie Turner Smith, Naomi Campbell, Lori Harvey, & More Stun At Burberry’s LFW Show

15 Items
Politics

Kamala Harris Says It Would’ve Been “A Risk” To Choose Pete Buttigieg, A Gay Man, As Her Running Mate

News

Somebody Erected A Statue Of Trump Holding Hands With Jefferey Epstein, And — This Is My Kind Of Carrying On!

Pop Culture

4 Iconic Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

Celebrity

Yung Miami Says Diddy Is ‘Loving, Genuine, Supportive’ In Letter To Judge Ahead Of Bad Boy Founder’s Sentencing

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
71 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

8 Items
Beauty

Fall 2025 Nail Colors Black Women Will Be Rocking All Season

Louisiana Superdome
News

CNN 4-Part Series ‘New Orleans: Soul of a City’ Arrives In October

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close