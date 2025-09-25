Desktop banner image
Statue Of President Trump & Jeffrey Epstein Taken Down By NPS

The Trump adminstration continues to move beyond the controversial Jeffrey Epstein and the files connected to his explosive case.

Published on September 25, 2025

Statue Of Donald Trump And Jeffrey Epstein Holding Hands Appears On National Mall

A statue that was erected in Washington, D.C., showcasing President Donald Trump and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein holding hands, has been removed by the National Park Service. The statue was slated to appear on the National Mall through the weekend after going up this past Tuesday (September 23).

According to USA Today, a group known as The Secret Handshake put up the statue of President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein in honor of National Friendship Day. The statue depicts the pair with joined hands atop a white pillar, appearing to skip along while gazing into each other’s eyes with a smile.

According to The Secret Handshake, an anonymous organization, it has created similar protest pieces, such as the “Dictator Approved” piece and another known as the “Gold TV” statue. All of the previous pieces were aimed at President Trump, with the last one referencing Epstein.

The timing of the statue’s placement comes as Congress is weighing options on getting the FBI to release the so-called Epstein files, documents of which President Trump is alleged to appear in.

Despite Trump and U.S. Attorney Pam Bondi’s earlier insistence that the files would be released, there has been assumed maneuvering by the administration to brush the issue under the rug.

Photo: Getty

Statue Of President Trump & Jeffrey Epstein Taken Down By NPS  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

