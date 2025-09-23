Listen Live
The Rapture Coming?! The Internet Roasts Viral Sept 23 Rumor

Published on September 23, 2025

If your social media feeds are suddenly flooded with apocalyptic jokes, you’re not alone. A wild rumor has taken over the internet, claiming the world is ending in a rapture on September 23. But before you start maxing out your credit cards, let’s get into where this all came from.

The buzz actually began when a viral Instagram clip of South African pastor Joshua Mhlakela made the rounds online. In the video, Mhlakela claims he had an encounter with Jesus Christ, who revealed the date of the rapture as September 23. This dramatic proclamation quickly spread across social media, inspiring countless posts, debates, and parodies as users tried to make sense— or fun—of the sudden doomsday forecast.

Of course, the reactions have been the best part. The internet is doing what it does best: turning potential doom into top-tier comedy. Memes are flying, with people posting their “rapture-ready” outfits, which usually involve the most ridiculous clothes they own.

Now, of course, anyone who reads the good book knows that we will not know the day or time the rapture will actually happen (thank you, Matthew 24:36 and Mark 13:32), but social media cannot resist making these jokes. From hilarious “what to do” guides to jokes about who will be left behind, the online response proves that even in the face of the supposed apocalypse, the memes will keep us connected.

Click the arrows to check out some of our favorite reactions!

The Rapture Coming?! The Internet Roasts Viral Sept 23 Rumor  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

