Colin Kaepernick Funds Independent Autopsy For Trey Reed

Activist and former NFL Quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, is once again using his name and foundation to fight against injustice.

According to a press release by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Kaepernick’s “Know Your Rights Camp Autopsy Initiative” will cover the cost of a second independent autopsy for deceased Delta State University student De’Martravion “Trey” Reed, whose death earlier this week was ruled a suicide by state authorities.

“Trey’s death evoked the collective memory of a community that has suffered a historic wound over many, many years and many, many deaths,” Crump said in the statement. “Peace will come only by getting to the truth. We thank Colin Kaepernick for supporting this grieving family and the cause of justice and truth.”

On Monday, 21-year-old Reed was found dead on campus in Cleveland, Mississippi. DSU’s Director of Public Safety Michael L. Peeler said during a press conference that Reed’s body was discovered hanging from a tree near the pickleball courts, noting that there were “no signs of foul play” at the time.

“At this time, there is no evidence of foul play,” Peeler said. “The body has been retrieved by the Bolivar County Coroner’s office. I have requested the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s office, and the Cleveland Police Department to assist us in this ongoing investigation.”

The Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy two days later, determining the cause of death was a “manner of suicide.” Cleveland Police Department officials added that toxicology results are still pending and could take up to four weeks for results.

“Based on the preliminary examination, we can confirm that the deceased did not suffer any lacerations, contusions, compound fractures, broken bones, or injuries consistent with an assault,” the coroner’s office said in a statement released Tuesday. “At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the individual was physically attacked before his death.”

After receiving conflicting and incomplete information about the circumstances surrounding his tragic death, Reed’s family has raised concerns and contacted Attorney Crump.

“Trey Reed was a young man full of promise and warmth, deeply loved and respected by all who knew him. His family and the campus community deserve a full, independent investigation to uncover the truth about what happened,” Crump said in a statement. “We cannot accept vague conclusions when so many questions remain.”

During a press conference on Wednesday, Peeler was asked by a reporter to confirm the video evidence existed, to which Peeler responded, “There are videos. They are in the hands of the investigative team,” before adding that Cleveland police are leading the investigation.

Cleveland Police said investigative materials have been forwarded to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for review.

The case has drawn the attention of multiple agencies and high-ranking officials, including U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who called on the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to launch an investigation into Reed’s death.

Officials also confirmed the autopsy report will not be made public through a records request.

Colin Kaepernick Funds Independent Autopsy For Trey Reed was originally published on newsone.com