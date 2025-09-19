Kanye West Screams At Kris Jenner About Not Taking His Meds In New Documentary: ‘I’d Rather Be Dead!’

A new documentary shockingly reveals Kanye West screamed in ex-mother-in-law Kris Jenner’s face about his mental health, saying he’d rather die than take his meds. In His Name follows several tumultuous years of Ye’s life, marked by creative controversies, fallout with friends and family, and backlash from the public as he appeared to spiral personally and professionally.

Source: Gotham / Getty

On Friday, Sept. 19, In His Name debuted on 1,000 screens across the U.S. in a distribution deal with AMC, Cinemark, and Regal theaters. “Immersed in Kanye West (Ye’s) world of extremes for 6 years, Nico Ballesteros documented over 3,000 hours, bearing witness to brilliance, breakdowns, triumphs, turmoil, paranoia, and intensity that increasingly shaped Ye’s world,” the synopsis states.

It’s no surprise to anyone who has followed Ye’s social media saga that an intimate look at his life since 2018 includes the clashes leading up to his 2021 divorce from Kim Kardashian, fights with her family, and disputes about his mental health. The former couple shares four children: North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

In His Name Shows Ye Losing His Temper With Kris Jenner About His Medication & Hospitalization

The Shade Room reports that during a heated argument about Ye’s mental health, matriarch Kris Jenner breaks into tears as he screams at the top of his lungs.

“Y’all demasculated me and made me feel like a piece of s**t. And the only reason you got away with it is because I was medicated. I would rather be dead than be on medication.”

“No one from the family has taken any responsibility for my hospital visit. And if you want to go online, that’s 50% of what people say, at least! Or am I lying?” he pressed, getting increasingly upset.

As the 69-year-old begins to say, “It does not matter,” Ye jumps up and down with balled fists, repeatedly shouting, “It does matter!”

In the doc, Kris tearfully clarifies, “‘It matters to us, and you. It doesn’t matter what the internet says. It matters what we think, Ye.”

When Ye asks if Kris had an effect on his mental health, she admits that she did.

“Yes! I’m saying yes, and I love you! I don’t want you to be not perfect. I love you. And I want my daughter to love you the way you want her to love you,” she pleaded.

Another moment from In His Name shows a confrontation that goes very differently between Ye and Michael Che.

Check out the tense moment following Ye’s 2018 MAGA rant on SNL and fan reactions after the flip.

