MFT: When Sean Garrett Met Chris Brown

Songwriter Sean Garrett shares his "My First Time" story of when he met a young, ambitious teenager from VA named Chris Brown.

Published on September 8, 2025

Prince Williams

Songwriter Sean Garrett can still recall the electric energy he felt the first time he met a young, ambitious teenager from Virginia named Chris Brown. It was a meeting that would ignite some of the most successful pop and R&B collaborations of the mid-2000s.

Garrett, already a proven hitmaker, saw immense potential in the performer who walked into the studio. There was an undeniable star quality, a raw talent that was ready to be shaped.

RELATED: My First Time – Chris Blue Tells Us His Favorite First Time Moments

Backed by the production of Scott Storch, that initial encounter quickly blossomed into a powerful creative partnership. The two locked in, and the synergy was immediate. They channeled that energy directly into crafting what would become Chris Brown’s explosive debut single, “Run It!” The song shot to number one and established Brown as a formidable new force in music. The duo went on to create a string of hits that defined an era of dance-centric R&B, including the infectious “Gimme That” and the high-energy track “Wall to Wall.”

Garrett helped meld Brown’s incredible dance ability with a sound that was fresh, confident, and radio-ready. Their first session wasn’t just a meeting; it was the launching pad for a superstar and a testament to the magic that happens when the right creative minds connect.

Watch Sean Garrett explain his game-changing meeting with Chris Brown in more detail below, right here on “My First Time”:

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

