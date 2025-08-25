MFT: Chris Blue Tells Us His Favorite First Time Moments

NBC

In the near-decade since America was first introduced to The Voice Season 12 winner Chris Blue, gospel fans everywhere have been waiting patiently for the promising vocalist to bless us with his official debut album. Thankfully, that all changed last summer with the long-awaited arrival of Foundations: The Hymns of My Heart.

It goes without saying that critics and fans alike welcomed the project with open arms, so much so that he even nabbed a nomination at this year’s upcoming Dove Awards in the category of “Southern Gospel Album of the Year.”

We also welcomed him with open arms recently for a special segment of “My First Time,” where he gave us a handful of his favorite first-time memories. Reaching back to his early days performing on the now-defunct Sunday standard, Bobby Jones Gospel, and even throwing in a story from his debut on the aforementioned NBC singing competition show, Blue seemed to really enjoy his time here in the studio. The Knoxville native learned a few do’s and don’ts while sharing his gift with BET’s national audience for the first time, but it was his winning stint on The Voice that truly showed Blue what it meant to be in the spotlight.

These breakthrough moments shaped Blue’s understanding of his purpose as an artist. He realized his voice could serve as both entertainment and ministry, reaching people who needed hope and inspiration. The experiences taught him that vulnerability and authenticity resonate more than perfection.

Watch Chris Blue on “My First Time” below as he runs us through a few of his glorious first-time memories: