Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Published on September 7, 2025

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet was a dazzling display of high fashion, with music’s biggest stars turning the event into a runway of bold statements and vintage glamour.

Latto stole the spotlight in a gold vintage Versace gown that shimmered with old Hollywood elegance. The intricate detailing and flawless fit made her a vision of timeless beauty. Sabrina Carpenter opted for romance, donning a lace Valentino gown that exuded ethereal charm, perfectly complementing her soft, glamorous waves.

Ice Spice brought a modern edge to the carpet in a corseted denim Ralph Lauren dress, blending streetwear with couture in a way only she could. Meanwhile, Tyla paid homage to the ’90s in a vintage mini Chanel dress from the brand’s iconic Spring/Summer 1993 collection, proving that classic never goes out of style.

RELATED STORIES:

Style Gallery: Black Hollywood Turns Out For The 2025 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards

What Your Fav Celebs Wore to the 2025 GRAMMYs

Glorilla turned heads in a bold plaid ensemble by Helen Anthony, complete with a blazer that added a touch of androgynous flair. Finally, Ciara hit the red carpet in a bold, sculpted red mini dress from Schiaparelli’s Spring 2025 collection—a true masterpiece of avant-garde design.

From vintage treasures to cutting-edge couture, the 2025 VMAs red carpet was a celebration of individuality and artistry. These stars didn’t just walk the carpet—they owned it.

1) Justine Skye in Dsquared 2

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty
2) LL Cool J in YSL and Simonei Smith in Ganni

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 - Arrivals - New York
Source: Doug Peters – PA Images / Getty
3) Sabrina Carpenter in Valentino

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty
4) Ariana Grande in Custom Fendi

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty
5) Doja Cat in Balmain

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty
6) Olandria in Cheney Chano

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Noam Galai / Getty
7) Nicolas Vansteenberghe in Laquan Smith

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty
8) Latto in Vintage Versace

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Noam Galai / Getty
9) Jessica Simpson in Christian Siriano

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty
10) Ice Spice in Ralph Lauren

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty
11) Tyla in Vintage Chanel

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Mike Coppola / Getty
12) Glorilla in Helen Anthony

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty
13) Ciara in Schiaparelli

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty
14) Summer Walter in Howie B

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty
15) Sexyy Red in a Red Leather Dress

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty
16) Leon Thomas in a Long Blazer and Leather Pants

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty
17) Gunna in a Grey Tweed Suit

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Noam Galai / Getty
18) Busta Rhymes in a Black & Gold Suit

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty
19) Joyner Lucas in a Black & White Suit

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Noam Galai
20) Jermaine Dupri in a Canadian Tuxedo

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Noam Galai / Getty
21) Morgan McMichaels in a Rhinestone Dess

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Noam Galai / Getty
22) Megan Stalter in a White Gown

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty
23) Lenny Kravitz in a Brown Plaid Suit

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty
24) Rebecca Black in a Fur & Lace Combo

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Mike Coppola / Getty
25) Zara Larsson in a Sheer Flora Mini Dress

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty
26) Ace Greene in a Plaid Blazer & Jeans

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

