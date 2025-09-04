Anthony Edwards Toured China In Style With adidas [PHOTOS]
Nothing beats traveling during the summer, and for NBA superstar Anthony Edwards the destination was an all-expenses-paid tour through China last week (August 21 – 28) by way of adidas Basketball. Officially billed as The Believe That. Tour, the 24-year-old star shooting guard used the expedition to help roll out his new AE 2 signature sneaker with The Three Stripes.
And yes, the boy stayed fly on his entire trip!
RELATED: Recap – adidas 2025 HBE Capstone Experience In ATL
Traveling through Shanghai, Chengdu and Beijing, Edwards filled the weeklong journey with back-to-back events, fan interactions, inspirational activities for the future ballers of Asia and even a little time for fun at a research base for panda breeding. More details on the trip below, via adidas:
“The Believe That. Tour introduced Edwards’ signature swagger, personality, and championship mindset to one of the most passionate basketball communities in the world. From large-scale fan gatherings to cultural moments and grassroots competitions, adidas and Edwards delivered a series of immersive events that inspired China’s next generation of hoopers and tastemakers.
As part of the tour, adidas and Edwards debuted Ant Farm, a new activation platform designed to bring the Believe That. mindset to life through interactive basketball experiences that push hoopers to outdo themselves.”
The Shanghai portion kicked things off at MOJO Fest to celebrate collectibles, fashion, art and the unveiling of designer Edison Chen’s CLOT x Anthony Edwards 1 colorway. A Fan Gala followed with more than 2,000 fans in attendance, then moved to the 10th anniversary of adidas’ “Take On Summer” grassroots tournament, which Edwards hosted and gave the first on-court debut of his Anthony Edwards 2 shoe.
In Chengdu, Taikoo Li Temple Plaza was the first stop to debut his Ant Farm activation and the AE 2 for Chinese consumers, followed by a swanky dinner with the adidas team for an official hot pot experience at a lakeside open-air restaurant. The panda base capped things off in Chengdu, where AE even received a custom panda plush dressed in his jersey.
Beijing rounded things out with a trip to The Great Wall, a ‘Jr. NBA’ local school visit and the adidas Brand Center finale in Sanlitun that reignited the excitement of the Ant Farm.
The adidas AE 2 signature shoe by Anthony Edwards hits stores and online this October and is expected to retail for $130 in adult sizes, $100 in grade school and $80 in preschool.
Take a look at more images from Anthony Edwards’ extremely fly Believe That. China Tour alongside adidas below:
Shanghai: MOJO Fest
Shanghai: Fan Gala
Shanghai: “Take On Summer” Grassroots Tournament
Chengdu: Taikoo Li Temple Plaza Community Celebration
Chengdu: HOT POT Experience
Chengdu: Panda Base
Beijing: The Great Wall
Beijing: Jr. NBA School Visit
Beijing: Sanlitun Brand Center Finale
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
MAGA Has A Meltdown After Cracker Barrel Changes Logo, X Can’t Stop Laughing
-
Where’s Felon 47 ?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence
-
DJ Akademiks Calls Megan Thee Stallion A “Liar” In Deposition, Social Media Reacts
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Congrats, Senator! Cory Booker Announces Engagement
-
Naomi Osaka Says Jelena Ostapenko’s Comments To Taylor Townsend Are “The Worst Things You Can Say To A Black Tennis Player”
-
Remembering Chadwick Boseman 5 Years After His Passing, New Doc Announced to Honor His Legacy