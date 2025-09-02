Inside Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday Bash: A Chic White Dress, Red Pixie Cut, & Celebrity Guest List

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Big Boss Keke Palmer does everything big – so it’s no surprise that her recent birthday bash had us swooning. The actress and style icon celebrated her 32nd year with a chic dinner, complete with spades, a pancake-inspired cake, and an auburn pixie cut that fans can’t stop talking about.

Leave it to a Virgo to make her birthday moment unforgettable.

Keke Palmer’s Virgo Birthday Bash: Keke Is A Vision In White

Keke showed up to her party looking like the birthday queen she is. The Password host wore a white, body-hugging lace mini dress that was as sleek as it was sexy. The off-the-shoulder neckline let her collarbone shine, while the fit made sure her curves did all the talking.

Keke’s hair – a new auburn-red cropped pixie cut – also made a statement. The author dropped the fresh chop days before the party, and we are still obsessed. It gave chic, it oozed sophistication, and it served glamour.

Keke Palmer’s Virgo Birthday Bash: Law Roach, Sergio Hudson, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey & More

In true Virgo style, Keke’s birthday dinner was a whole vibe. Guests sat down to a ten-course tasting menu accompanied by curated wine pairings, featuring dishes ranging from deconstructed lobster pot pie to strawberry shortcake for dessert.

After the meal, the night turned into pure fun, complete with dancing and a spades mini-tournament. Pictures captured what felt like a family cookout elevated with Hollywood glam, the exact mix that makes Keke who she is.

Her birthday cake was designed to look like a giant stack of pancakes, topped with syrup and butter. At the base, it read “Happy Birthday Lauren.”

Of course, Keke’s celebrity friends and family pulled up. Taraji P. Henson popped out, Halle Bailey slid through, Law Roach was spotted, and Sergio Hudson and Skai Jackson joined in, too. It was the kind of guest list that made you wish you had an invite – or at least a seat at the spades table.

On Instagram, she shared what the night meant to her:

“I’m very thankful for the love, the well wishes and the vibes… I wanted to bring in my 32nd year celebrating the culture that made me, as always. Thank you for all that came and the texts and even if I didn’t get to reply I’m truly so glad to be even thought of!”

Happy Birthday, Keke!

Inside Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday Bash: A Chic White Dress, Red Pixie Cut, & Celebrity Guest List was originally published on hellobeautiful.com