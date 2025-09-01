Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

First Megan Thee Stallion, now Big Mama? After years of Latto’s hints about her man, her man, her man, cameras seemingly caught her slipping with 21 Savage on vacation. And fans aren’t just here for it, they’ve BEEN here for the rumored romance.

Source: Paras Griffin/Prince Williams

Finally?! What’s the secret to a long-lasting relationship at the top of the rap game? If this celebrity sighting is any indication, the cheat code is romantic getaways and staying out the way! Latto has been gushing and blushing about the mystery man who has her heart (and her ClayCo clappas) on lock, but never popped out with him publicly… until now. Is it giving baecation?

Latto previously warned social media sleuths to “get off them tea pages,” but IG Model Tea Room is spilling on this rare public appearence. Speculation was swirling since 2020, but neither officially confirmed the coupledom. As artists on the Atlanta scene, they regularly attend the same events but kept it strictly professional. The rappers even shared the stage during Latto’s headlining Birthday Bash performance, but a vacation sighting together? That’s a first!

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The alleged celebrity couple didn’t pack on the PDA in the blurry photos but looked very cozy in the pics and clips of them stepping off a boat together.

Previously, fans suspected 21 was only visible in the literal shadows or blurry backgrounds of the “Brokey” baddie’s posts. However, they weren’t exactly keeping it a secret that they’re locked in.

Despite their denials, eagle-eyed fans clocked that Latto inked her rumored British boo’s real name (Shéyaa) behind her ear in 2023. The next year, 21 showed off his new braids and a matching tattoo of Latto’s government name (Alyssa) behind his ear. Case closed, innit?

Even though the resounding response was that “we BEEN knew,” social medida flooded with reactions to the suspected lowkey lovers.

One social media confusingly claimed that 21 is still with his wife.

The relationship status with Keyanna Joseph remains unclear, but last year she posted a photo of the “Rich Flex” rapper with their son.

What do you think of this latest chapeter in the rumored romance between Latto and 21 Savage?

The post Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics appeared first on Bossip.

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics was originally published on bossip.com