Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience, Likens It To “Bricks”

It’s no secret that BBLs have been all the rage for quite some time now amongst women who are desperate to grow their gluteus maximus to its fullest and sometimes most unnatural looking potential. While we’ve seen social media put some of the most impressive procedures on blast, Cam’ron is actually familiar with one potential downside of a woman having a BBL.

Speaking on his podcast Talk With Flee, Killa Cam was asked about his worst BBL experience and without hesitation the Dipset general recalled having intimate relations with a woman who had “a** shots” in the mid to late 2000s when the BBL trend was in its infant stages. Sure enough, it was quite the rocky experience. Cam’ron reminisced on how hard it was to get in the groove of sexy time as Cam remembered “this b*tch had bricks in her a**.”

Continuing to describe exactly what shorty was packing in those jeans, Cam went on to elaborate: “It’s no way you not gonna tell me it wasn’t miniature bricks like this phone in her a**. It was bricks in there man.” Going on to break down how you could see the brick-shaped lumps and bumps on her booty when she bent over, Cam went on to say he fronted on the experience and warned everyone not to be the first to participate in anything new to the world.

“You don’t wanna get the first BBL, you don’t wanna get the first a** shots… ’cause when you first they didn’t figure out all the kinks yet.”

Well, he’s not wrong.

While BBLs have come a long way in looking more natural than when they had women out here looking like wannabe drug mules or something, there are still some cases in which they do more harm than good (both in looks and health), so it’s best for women to do extensive research on the matter before going under the knife. Just sayin’.

Check out Cam describe his worst BBL experience below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

