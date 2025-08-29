Is Too Much Advil And Tylenol Making Superbugs Stronger?

Scott Olson

As the seasons change, so will our sinuses. Oh, and don’t forget about the pending influenza outbreak that seems to arrive annually around this time of year. However, a new study on the effects of antibiotic resistance might have you thinking twice before stocking up on Tylenol and Advil.

According to FOX 4 News, lab results conducted by researchers at the University of South Australia using E. coli and an antibiotic used against urinary tract infections known as ciprofloxacin revealed that antibiotic resistance was not only increased by the use of ibuprofen (Advil) and paracetamol (Tylenol) but enhanced even greater when used together.

RELATED: An Alternative Way To Handle Chronic Pain

Although the overuse of antibiotics is well known to cause resistance, the new results confirmed that the fight against resistant superbugs “isn’t just about antibiotics anymore,” according to the study’s lead author, Associate Professor Rietie Venter. More details on their findings below, via FOX 4 News:

“Residents often receive combinations of painkillers, sleeping aids, decongestants and other drugs, many of which were included in the study. In this kind of environment, there is a heightened risk of resistant superbugs, experts warn.

The World Health Organization designates antimicrobial resistance (AMR) as one of the top global public health threats.

In 2019, drug-resistant bacteria were directly responsible for 1.27 million deaths and were associated with nearly five million deaths.

If the current trend continues, projections suggest that AMR-related deaths could climb to nearly 40 million over the next 25 years.”

Professor Venter isn’t necessarily suggesting that we completely throw away our bottles of Tylenol and Advil altogether, but rather us be more aware of how we’re combining any kind of painkillers while also seeking out alternative options. If you are seeking a few nonopioid-related options for managing pain, The CDC recommends ice and heat therapy for acute pain, with exercise, massage and even low-level laser therapy working well for cases of subacute and chronic pain.



Of course, it never hurts to do your own research. Stay healthy out here, folks.