#RHOP Season 10 Trailer Teases Newbies & Monique's Return
#RHOP Season 10 Trailer Teases TWO Fresh Faces & Monique’s Return Amid Shocking Stacey & Chris Samuels Dating Rumors
The ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac are officially back, and the season 10 trailer teases tidal waves of drama, including Monique Samuels’ return amid rumors that Stacey Rusch tried to date her ex-husband!
After leaving the series after season five, the binder bringer is addressing a rumor brought by Ashley Darby…
that the sophomore housewife once tried to date Monique’s ex, Chris Samuels.
“Yeah, my ex-husband, we not doing that,” says Monique, who later meets up with the receiver of her season 5 binder bashing, Gizelle Bryant.
As for Stacey, she’s got (even more) ‘splaining to do.
The housewife admits that she lied at the #RHOP reunion, and she’s indeed starting a cannabis line just like Dr. Wendy Osefo’s husband, “happy” Eddie.
She fesses up to Wendy about that…
and seemingly reunites with her estranged husband, Thiemo Rusch, following her split from ex-boyfriend TJ Jones.
“This b**** ain’t even divorced?!” says Gizelle about the situation in the trailer.
Speaking of Gizelle, Stacey tries to out her secret boyfriend, and interestingly enough, Mauricio Umansky, the estranged husband of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kyle Richards, makes an appearance. Coincidence? Maybe, maybe not.
The trailer also teases some fresh faces: new housewives Tia Glover and Angel Massie….
and still keeps Karen Huger on viewers’ minds amid her jail sentence as Gizelle writes her letter to give her an update on the drama.
As previously reported, rumors are swirling that the Grand Dame could be released as early as September 2; let’s pray that happens!
The new season of The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres Sunday, Oct. 5, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
Watch the #RHOP season 10 trailer below!
The post #RHOP Season 10 Trailer Teases TWO Fresh Faces & Monique’s Return Amid Shocking Stacey & Chris Samuels Dating Rumors appeared first on Bossip.
#RHOP Season 10 Trailer Teases TWO Fresh Faces & Monique’s Return Amid Shocking Stacey & Chris Samuels Dating Rumors was originally published on bossip.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Watch: Chicago Mayor Takes Down Trump And Reporter With One Eloquent Answer
-
MAGA Has A Meltdown After Cracker Barrel Changes Logo, X Can’t Stop Laughing
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Halle Berry Not-So-Subtly Responds To Ex David Justice With Vacation Bikini Flex, X Debates Pettiness
-
20 Black Music Movies We Can’t Get Enough Of
-
DJ Akademiks Calls Megan Thee Stallion A “Liar” In Deposition, Social Media Reacts
-
Texas Political Prisoner Rep. Nicole Collier Defies Republican Lawlessness