Trump All But Admits He’s A Dictator While Threatening Chicago With National Guard Deployment

Look, every time we characterize President Donald Trump as an authoritarian fascist who is taking pages from the first few chapters of Hitler’s Guide to a 21st Century Dictatorship, the MAGA world says we’re being crazy. Trump supporters say we’re all suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, a condition right-wingers made up while pretending they’re not the ones who committed a domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol because their king got dethroned in 2020. (Apparently, they also suffer from TDS — Treasonous D-riding Sycophants.)

Nothing could convince these people that Trump wants to be a dictator.

Not even when he’s essentially saying it out of his own sphincter-shaped mouth.

On Tuesday, Trump continued his recent campaign of threatening to deploy the National Guard into Democratic-run cities with large Black populations. Specifically, he targeted Chicago, despite Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker both saying unequivocally that they neither need nor want them there, as violent crime has declined in the city, not increased.

Trump made it clear that, as usual, he doesn’t care what the facts are, because he’s president, a president can do “whatever” he wants, and because he believes America would be OK having a dictator so long as that dictator is fixing problems (meaning the “problems” he manufactured so he could credit himself with solving them).

“You have a guy in Illinois, the governor of Illinois, saying that crime has been much better in Chicago recently and Trump is a dictator,” Trump said during a televised Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. “Most people are saying, ‘If you call him a dictator, if he stops crime, he can be whatever he wants’ — I am not a dictator, by the way.”

First of all, the governor isn’t just “saying” crime is down, he’s basing it on what the data says. As we previously reported, crime data from the Chicago police show murders have declined 31%, shootings have dropped by 36% and vehicle thefts are down 26% all since 2024. According to the New York Times, murders are down by 50% since 2021. So, just like Trump lied about violent crime being on the rise in Washington, D.C., to justify sending the National Guard into the streets where crime is actually at a 30-year low, he’s employing the same propaganda to justify sending them to Chicago and other cities where crime on the decline (as it is all over the country), like Baltimore, San Francisco and New York City.

Secondly, a president who is not a dictator doesn’t have to say, “I am not a dictator, by the way.” A president who keeps going out of his way to publicly muse about possibly becoming a dictator does, though.

Mind you, this comment came not 24 hours after he claimed that the American people actually do want a dictator, while threatening Chicago with a military police force the city didn’t ask for. Hell, Trump even said on the campaign trail last year that he wouldn’t be a dictator “except for Day 1.”

Also, about half an hour after passively mentioning that he’s “not a dictator,” he made the claim that, as president, he has unlimited power to do whatever he wants with the National Guard and in general — which is something a world leader only says if they’re, you know, running a damn dictatorship.

“Not that I don’t have — I would — the right to do anything I want to do,” Mr. Trump said. “I’m the president of the United States. If I think our country is in danger — and it is in danger in these cities — I can do it.”

All I’m saying is — if I don’t want people to think I’m a dog, I’m not going to get in front of a camera and start barking and licking my crotch.

If it walks like a dictator and quacks like a dictator — well — y’all know the rest.

