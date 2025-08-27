Listen Live
Jokia Shares Her Path to Healing Through Music at the Urban 1 Summit

Published on August 27, 2025

Jokia at the urban 1 Summit
Rising R&B and gospel artist Jokia delivered a powerful performance at the Urban 1 Summit, showcasing her unique blend of inspirational music that stems from personal triumph over tragedy.

The talented singer-songwriter, who classifies herself as an “inspirational artist,” captivated audiences with her emotionally charged single “Who Can Love Me Better” – a deeply personal track born from her experience with pregnancy loss and ultimate joy of motherhood.

“The song was literally about me having a miscarriage,” Jokia shared during her summit interview. “I was so embarrassed because I had told everybody I was pregnant. When that loss happened, I felt ashamed.” However, with encouragement from her husband and faith, she transformed her pain into purpose, eventually welcoming her daughter Rain.

Jokia’s approach to music creation centers on authentic storytelling. “I love to write music from a place of encounter. I don’t want to write anything I can’t connect to,” she explained. This philosophy drives her mission to inspire others facing similar struggles, reminding them that shame has no place in healing.

Beyond music, Jokia is expanding her creative horizons with exciting new ventures. She’s developing fresh musical content while embracing her passion for fashion through personal photo shoots. “I am going to be an ambassador for the Lord,” she declared, emphasizing her commitment to authentic self-representation without waiting for major label backing.

Her acting career is also flourishing with her role in the upcoming film “The Heathen,” featuring Drew Barry Jr. and Corinne Hawthorne. The multi-talented artist continues exploring movie music placements while balancing motherhood and her growing entertainment career.

