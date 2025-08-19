Listen Live
My First Time

MFT: Earnest Pugh Fondly Recalls His First Radio Promo Event

Stellar Award winner Earnest Pugh joined "My First Time" to tell us about when he got private jet treatment at his first radio promo event.

Published on August 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Music Matters Annual Scholarship Fundraiser Dinner
Marcus Ingram

For gospel powerhouse Earnest Pugh, the journey to stardom has been met with both highs and lows just like the rest of us. Keeping on the positive tip though, he joined us here at “My First Time” to share a throwback tale from the first radio promo event of his career, complete with a decked-out private jet treatment.

As we know following his big win at the Stellar Awards recently — congratulations on nabbing “Traditional Male Vocalist Of The Year”! — it’s clear that Earnest is soaring to even bigger heights today in his decades-spanning career.

RELATED: My First Time – Jane Handcock Remembers First Marriage Her Music Saved

Mike Chandler, a respected figure in gospel radio promotion, had a last-minute opportunity that Pugh just couldn’t ignore, even with an already jam-packed schedule. Thankfully his trip to the Elizabeth, North Carolina event would be one on a level of first-class luxury, which also proved to be a first for the Earnestly Yours crooner. His introduction to top dollar radio promotion, where relationships with DJs and station managers can make or break a career, gave him a masterclass in the business side of gospel music. For more reasons than one, we can see why this is still quite the unforgettable experience!

The North Carolina trip marked a turning point in Pugh’s career trajectory. What started as nervous excitement about his first private jet ride evolved into confidence about his place in gospel music’s upper echelon.

Watch “My First Time” below to see Earnest Pugh reflect with joy on experiencing his first radio promo event by way of a private jet:

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Earnest Pugh first time gospel singers interviews My First Time

More from Black America Web
Trending
20 Items
News

Remembering Dick Gregory: A Legacy of Laughter, Courage, and Change

10 Items
Style & Fashion

10 Looks That Prove Keke Palmer Is A Red Hair Assassin

20 Items
Movies

20 Black Music Movies We Can’t Get Enough Of

Celebrity

Gladys Knight, 81, Speaks Out After Son Accuses Her Younger Husband Of Elder Abuse

Black Business Month Graphics
Food & Drink

Black America Web Celebrates Black Business Month

Entertainment

Sean Kingston Sentenced To 3.5 Years For $1M Wire Fraud Scam

5 Items
Shop

5 Beginner-Friendly Wigs That Prioritize Comfort and Style

Close-up of US currency bill and coins
Money

The Ultimate Back-to-School Savings Guide with Tax-Free Weekends

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close