Meagan Good Celebrates Her 44th Birthday With Her Kang Jonathan Majors On An ‘Epic’ Family Trip

Meagan Good celebrated her 44th birthday in Cartagena, Colombia with husband Jonathan Majors and her family by her side.

The actress let her fans inside of her “epic birthday family trip” with a carousel of images on Instagram. The post included sweet moments with Majors as well as their siblings.

“THEE MOST EPIC BIRTHDAY FAMILY TRIP EVER! .. such beautiful memories I will cherish for a lifetime,” she captioned the post. “I love each and everyone of you with my full entire heart . Thank you to every single person who made this epic !”

Of course, the trip wouldn’t be complete without Good’s hubby sporting a Civil Rights era fit complete with suspenders and a fedora. That’s her KANG! She also made sure to refer to Majors as the “love of my life” when captioning a video of the two dancing in front of the ocean under the moonlight.

The pair also launched their couples page on TikTok as well as their fitness brand “Honor Culture.” It’s unclear exactly what the brand is but the two of them look super fit in the videos they’ve dropped thus far. Fans have asked if there will be merch available as both Good and Majors have been seen rocking a hat with a ‘H’ that seems to symbolize the brand, to which the actress confirmed, “stay tuned.” On their shared social media page, the two have also uploaded couples content and a look into their lives as newlyweds.

Meagan has been busy letting the world know how much she loves her man lately. From showing off the two tattoos she has in his honor—one reads Johnny’s Girl” underneath her bra line—to appearing on an episode of gospel rapper Lecrae’s podcast, The Deep End, where they detailed the story of their love, including Majors’ legal battles that Good stayed by his side through.

“I literally would not be a walking, talking, breathing being, had it not been for the Lord putting Meagan in my life,” Majors said on the episode. “I was completely abandoned.”

And it seems that Majors was also a saving grace for Meagan as she revealed that she was “mad at God” after her divorce from Hollywood producer and pastor DeVon Franklin after a decade of marriage. After his filing, she realized that their story hit uncomfortably close to home for her and dug up a deep childhood wound.

“I was still upset at God. Part of me was like ‘you bamboozled me’,” she said. “I’m mad at you. I did this, I did that and I did this. You knew that this was my greatest fear, that my mom and dad divorced after ten years. I want to trust you and I have no choice but to trust you, but I’m struggling with how to ever see anything the same anymore.”

She also made it clear that she’s seen all of your little memes about her being “Coretta” to her Kang, and she agrees.

“Coretta? You damn right. Absolutely,” she said.

Well, march on, Mrs. Good-Majors.

