This The New PBS?! Viral Kids Cartoon Teaches Slavery As ‘No Big Deal’, Company’s Co-Founder Wants To Indoctrinate Children With Right-Wing Ideology

A right-wing nonprofit media company called PragerU is facing backlash after a resurfaced video downplayed slavery amid talks that it could become the new PBS.

Source: Moussa81 / Getty

The clip, featuring a cartoon version of Christopher Columbus, suggests the institution of slavery was “as old as time and has taken place in every corner of the world.”

In the video, Columbus goes further, stating:

“Being taken as a slave is better than being killed, no? Before you judge, you must ask yourself, ‘What did the culture and the society of the time treat as no big deal?’”

This framing, packaged in a colorful cartoon format for kids, is part of PragerU’s library of “educational” videos.

Indoctrination in Disguise

The Grio reports that PragerU co-founder Dennis Prager has been blunt about his mission, admitting the goal of the programming is to indoctrinate children into right-wing ideology.

MSNBC adds that PragerU said in its 2022 annual report that it openly said it wanted to battle it out with PBS and Disney.

“Arming parents and educators with the pro-America content they are craving — we are going toe-to-toe with massive youth media companies like PBS Kids and Disney,”

While the videos mimic the style of regular children’s programming, the messaging has drawn heavy criticism. According to The Grio, previous PragerU clips have denied Native American history, dismissed Indigenous Peoples’ Day as “designed to make Americans feel guilt,” denied climate change, and pushed Islamophobic rhetoric.

Ew.

State and Federal Endorsements

Despite the controversy, PragerU has gained official partnerships in states like Alaska, Louisiana, and South Carolina, with The Grio confirming Florida became the first state in 2023 to approve PragerU content for public school curricula.

The biggest endorsement yet has come from the Trump administration. On July 24, President Trump signed a bill slashing $1.1 billion in funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting — a move that threatens PBS, NPR, and more than 1,500 local stations.

Just one day later, PragerU joined forces with the Department of Education to unveil a White House museum exhibit titled “The Road to Liberty.” The exhibit even used AI-generated “commentary” from the Founding Fathers that leaned heavily into conservative talking points.

Museums Under the Microscope

This is a continuation of Trump’s wider cultural push. Previously reported by BOSSIP, his administration has launched a “comprehensive review” of Smithsonian museums — including the National Museum of African American History and Culture — with the stated aim to “celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions.”

The impact is already being felt. The National Museum of American History temporarily removed references to Trump’s two impeachments, while National Portrait Gallery director Kim Sajet resigned after Trump claimed he had fired her.

The Bigger Picture

Let’s be clear: a cartoon Columbus trying to convince kids that slavery was “no big deal” is not only disgusting — it’s dangerous revisionist history. With PragerU circling as a possible replacement for PBS and Trump actively reshaping museums, we’re seeing an attempt to rebrand America’s darkest truths under the banner of “exceptionalism.”

If slavery can be brushed off as a minor inconvenience, what else might be “erased” next?

#BanPragerU

The post This The New PBS?! Viral Kids Cartoon Teaches Slavery As ‘No Big Deal’, Company’s Co-Founder Wants To Indoctrinate Children With Right-Wing Ideology appeared first on Bossip.

This The New PBS?! Viral Kids Cartoon Teaches Slavery As ‘No Big Deal’, Company’s Co-Founder Wants To Indoctrinate Children With Right-Wing Ideology was originally published on bossip.com