Psiryn Bring Lyircs and Harmony to the Urban 1 Summit

R&B Group Psiryn Bring Lyircs and Harmony to the Urban 1 Summit

Published on August 11, 2025

R&B Group Psiryn at the Urban 1 Summit 2025
Source: Radio One / Urban One

At this year’s Urban 1 Summit, all eyes were on Psiryn—the powerhouse R&B trio redefining the sound of a new generation. Bursting onto the scene with vibrant charisma and authentic soul, Psiryn delivered an exclusive interview that left fans buzzing and proved why their influence in contemporary R&B is too bold to ignore. Victoria, Anaya, and Jada—members of Psiryn—captivated fans as they shared their inspiring story, recent projects, and aspirations for redefining the landscape of contemporary R&B.

“I’d say music is medicine, life, everything,” said Victoria, reflecting on their shared passion. Each member began as solo artists, finding their way together after a serendipitous collaboration suggested by creative director Brandon J. Their harmonies caught the attention of industry powerhouses Kandi Burruss and Nick Cannon, who envisioned the trio as a group. “We were on solo paths, but together, it just clicked,” Jada explained.


 


Taking the stage with a knockout rendition of Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills,” Psiryn demonstrated their vocal prowess and dynamic choreography. Their style is a powerful blend of nostalgia and innovation. “We grew up on real singing, real R&B,” Anaya shared. “Now, we’re proud to usher in the resurgence of black girl groups.”

With their newly released EP “In the Key of Us” making waves, the group hinted at exciting visuals and even a possible tour on the horizon. “We see the comments,” laughed Jada. “Y’all want music videos? We’re on it!”

The camaraderie between the members shone through as they reminisced about childhood influences, from Brandy’s “Full Moon” to soulful classics by Marvin Gaye and Anita Baker.

Though still rising, Psiryn’s message is clear. “People say R&B is dead, but it’s not,” said Victoria. “We’re here, ready to bring back authenticity and harmony.”

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

