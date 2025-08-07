‘Deb’s House’ Season 2 Features Soul-Stirring Singers Crooning & Competing To Become R&B Royalty [First Look]

Deb’s House season 2 promises even more soul, sweat, and stunning breakthroughs, and we’ve got your FIRST LOOK at all the drama (and divas) battling for a spot in Ms. Deb’s mansion.

As previously reported, Deb’s House season 2 premieres August 22 on WE tv, and centers around contestants taking on intense vocal challenges, emotional transformations, and the ever-looming threat of elimination—all under the watchful eye of music royalty.

In a 12-minute first look, we see Deb returning to her hometown of Queens, N.Y., to find the next R&B superstar. Deb says she’s noticed that R&B is no longer centered around love, and that needs to change.

“I’m tired of not hearing more about love in R&B songs; they’re fighting in R&B music. We gotta change things up.” Deb then runs down her R&B resume, noting that she’s worked with Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, and Kelli Price, and she’s looking for who’s next.

After conducting a nationwide search on TikTok, Deb picks 10 vocalists to move into the house. The girls will be pushed to their limit as they try to impress not only Miss Deb, but celebrity judges Waka Flocka and Keke Wyatt.

Ultimately, Deb is ready to discover the next big thing in R&B.

Take an exclusive look below.

The series is executive produced by Deb Antney for Tag Multimedia and Rasheed J. Daniel for TeamSheed Productions, with Vanessa Phillips and Nakia P. Williams serving as co-executive producers. Angela Molloy, LeAnn Scrimmager, and Sean Charles executive produce for WE tv and ALLBLK.

Season 2 of Deb’s House builds on the franchise’s mission to create space for aspiring Black women in music while showcasing what it truly takes to make it in the industry.

Tune in when the drama unfolds Friday, August 22.

