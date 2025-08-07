BET Suspends Hip Hop & Soul Train Awards "Indefinitely"
BET Suspends Hip Hop & Soul Train Awards “Indefinitely”
BET sent shockwaves through the industry by suspending two of its most iconic awards shows: the BET Hip Hop Awards and the Soul Train Awards.
Both have been indefinitely shelved, with no official return date or promise that they’ll ever come back.
The BET Hip Hop Awards has been a staple in the rap community since 2006, best known for its legendary cyphers, performances, and moments that consistently shaped conversations in and around Hip-Hop. The Soul Train Awards, rooted in Don Cornelius’ legendary franchise, have been celebrating the best in R&B and soul since 1987. This is a major loss for Black music fans across the board.
RELATED: Gallery: Black Couples We Swooned Over At The 2025 BET Awards
CEO Scott Mills confirmed the decision to Billboard, saying:
“We have suspended the Soul Train and Hip-Hop award shows. But we have a team that’s actively thinking about where those award shows might best live as the media climate continues to evolve. They aren’t gone.”
Still, we’re all wondering: if not on BET, then where?
While Mills stated that this isn’t a final farewell and pointed to BET’s continued involvement in the NAACP Image Awards and the Stellar Awards, the news sparked major concern about the direction of the network and its support of Black music programming.
So far, there’s no word on what form (if any) these ceremonies could take in the future. But one thing’s for sure: losing both shows at once feels like losing two cultural institutions.
- Op-Ed: 2 Photos, 1 Promise—60 Years After The Voting Rights Act
- MGK’s Unreleased Track Named ESPN’s New College Football Anthem
- Sony Developing ‘Spider-Punk’ Film With Daniel Kaluuya
- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Sues To Remove Democratic Rep In Redistricting Fight
- Texas Lawmakers Evacuate Illinois Hotel Over Bomb Threat
- Mississippi Textbook Revised After It Was Rejected In 1974 For Not Whitewashing Black History. Sound Familiar?
- Ice-T To Host Doc On Celebrity Fentanyl Abuse, Watch Trailer
- Diddy’s Defense Team Has ‘Had Conversations’ With Donald Trump About A Pardon As He Awaits Sentencing
- KKK Flyers Displayed Throughout Cincinnati Neighborhood
- BET Suspends Hip Hop & Soul Train Awards “Indefinitely”
BET Suspends Hip Hop & Soul Train Awards “Indefinitely” was originally published on rnbcincy.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Return To What?! Whites-Only Town In Arkansas Sparks Uproar
-
Jay Z’s Alleged Son Drops Paternity Suit After A Decade
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Drake Gives Fiery Speech To Concert Crowd: “I Didn’t Get Here By Being A Piece Of Sh-t”
-
Ice Cube’s Explanation Why He Can’t Offer Angel Reese The Same $5 Million Deal He Offered Caitlin Clark Has X Collectively Rolling Their Eyes
-
15 Celebs Who Fell From Grace Over Sexual Allegations & Convictions
-
Ryan Coogler’s New Series Exposes the Real Story of Katrina & America