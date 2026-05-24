Lizzo Covers Classic “Sexy Lady” Go-Go Track & Fans Were Harsh

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There are certain things that shouldn’t be touched: grandma’s plastic-covered living room furniture, the thermostat without permission, a sleeping bear, or the original recipe for Coca-Cola.

Add to that list UCB’s 2005 go-go classic “Sexy Lady,” as it’s up there with the Sistine Chapel, Purple Rain, and your aunt’s macaroni and cheese recipe — flawless works that require absolutely no remixing, rebooting, reimagining, or “putting a modern spin on it.”

Lizzo feels differently and is gearing up to release what she is calling the song of the summer, a remake of “Sexy Lady.” She’s even released a snippet, and the song is set to be released on June 5 as part of her new album rollout.

DMV social media had only two responses to the snippet Lizzo shared on Instagram: “Who asked for this?” and “Sis, Is You OK?”

Now, to be fair, remaking beloved songs is nothing new. Every artist eventually gets the bright idea that they can “pay homage” to a classic by throwing an 808 behind it and whisper-singing over the hook. Sometimes it works. Whitney Houston remade “I Will Always Love You” and turned it into a national monument. But most of the time? It feels like somebody putting ranch dressing on a crab cake and calling it innovation.

“Sexy Lady” isn’t just a song in the DMV. It’s cultural currency. It’s DMV cookout music. It’s the soundtrack to half the skating rinks, basement parties, and go-go nights from D.C. to Prince George’s County. The second those drums kick in, somebody’s uncle immediately starts leaning forward in his chair like he’s about to request a section at a club that closed in 2009.

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Lizzo’s version, at least from the preview, sounds less like go-go and more like an algorithm discovered a conga drum. The grit is missing. The bounce is missing. Most importantly, the spirit is missing.

The internet, naturally, wasted no time reacting. Some people begged for the full version to be scrapped entirely. Others accused Lizzo of trying to “TikTok-ify” a regional classic for streams.

Harsh? Maybe. But regional music fans take this stuff personally. Chicago protects house music. Houston protects chopped and screwed. New Orleans protects bounce music. And in the DMV, go-go is sacred ground.

See the reactions below.