She Ready! For Motherhood? Tiffany Haddish & Jason Lee Leave Fans Confused After Posting A Photo Together With A Baby

Are Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee raising a child together???

The actress, 45, and the Hollywood Unlocked founder sparked some serious confusion after they shared a joint photo on Instagram, in which they posed together with a baby and a stroller.

In the picture, the comedian is holding the child, who’s dressed a blue headband and a pair of Nikes. Lee was also in the flick, resting a hand on a blue stroller and smiling alongside his longtime friend.

“Cats out of the bag ❤️,” the pair wrote in their joint caption, seemingly alluding to a big announcement.

The pair didn’t comment any further about the post or clarify if they had this child together, sparking absolute chaos in their comments section. The replies are filled with fans wondering if the friends actually welcomed a child together, or if they’re just trying to stir up some drama by leaving things ambiguous.

“What is the cat because I just see you and tiff with someone baby,” one person commented. “Yall actually did ittttt😍😍 I remember it being talked about,” another wrote, referencing the previous times Haddish and Lee spoke about welcoming a baby together.

Back in November 2024, during an episode of Lee’s podcast Hollywood Unlocked, the pair said they’d be open to having a baby together, as friends.

“You did promise me you would give me a kid,” Lee began. “So let me ask you a question. So I had Cardi B here, she’s already said she’ll be my kid’s godmother. You said you would give me a kid. Are you serious about that?” “Yeah. I wanted to talk to you about the cost of…because I said I wanted to do it the old fashioned way. You said no,” Haddish replied. “So I want to talk to you about the cost of [having a baby].”

After Lee opened up about no longer wanting to have sex with women after experimenting as a teenager, the pair went on to discuss other ways of making their dreams of parenthood happen. While Haddish seemed concerned with the cost, Lee didn’t–and while fans may have thought they were joking, it looks like the conversation was completely serious.

“Why do I have to do it the traditional way, can’t we just, like, put it in a jar and go into a room and give it to somebody?” Jason asked. “We can do that, so you gon’ pay for that?” Tiffany replied. “Yeah, it’s like what, $30,000 or something like that?” Lee continued, seemingly unfazed by the amount.

Now that “the cats out the bag,” the friends may share more about their journey to parenthood–if that is, in fact, their child.

