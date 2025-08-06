Listen Live
President Donald Trump Attacks Gayle King On Truth Social

President Donald Trump aimed a barrage of insults in the direction of Gayle King and stating that the veteran journalist's career is over.

Published on August 6, 2025

Broadway Opening Of "The Color Purple"

Gayle King is the latest media figure to draw the ire and critique of President Donald Trump, continuing the former business mogul’s aims to silence anyone who might oppose them. Despite being former associates, President Trump added in his verbal jabs against Gayle King that her career is over.

Taking to his Truth Social network, President Trump fired off a post on Monday (August 4) in the direction of Gayle King, who is one of the hosts of the daily CBS Mornings program. From what we could discover, it isn’t known if King mentioned Trump on the program, thus sparking his wrath.

“Gayle King’s career is over. She should have stayed with her belief in TRUMP. She never had the courage to do so. No talent, no ratings, no strength!!” Trump wrote

Adding to this, the attacks came after the New York Post, which misused the term “woke” in an exclusive story regarding CBS Mornings and assumed that there are issues behind the scenes related to alleged left-wing bias and ratings, according to unnamed sources.

With CBS’s parent company, Paramount, recently settling with Trump and a new merger with Skydance Media, some are saying this amounts to a right-wing shakedown.

TMZ caught King on the street, appearing composed despite Trump’s attacks on Tuesday (August 5), exiting her place of work, where she vowed to continue to appear on the program and complete her task.

Photo: Getty

President Donald Trump Attacks Gayle King On Truth Social  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

