Doechii Kicks Off Her First Headlining Tour: Live from the Swamp

Published on August 4, 2025

2025 Lollapalooza Festival
Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Hip-hop’s most electric rising star just leveled up. Doechii—fresh off a festival season that had everyone talking—officially launched her first-ever headlining tour with a fiery performance at Lollapalooza 2025 in Chicago.

The 50-minute set was a full-circle moment for the genre-bending artist.

She tore through fan favorites like “Nissan Altima,” “Anxiety,” and “Denial Is a River,” all while paying tribute to ’90s rap and R&B in both style and sound.

One of the most talked-about moments?

When she brought out JT for a surprise performance of their collab “Alter Ego.”

Then, as the crowd caught their breath, a tour countdown flashed across the stage screens—and her website quietly updated the next day. Just like that, the Live from the Swamp Tour was born.

On August 4, Doechii confirmed what fans were hoping for: a 12-city North American tour kicking off this fall.

The dates span from October to November 2025, with stops in major cities like Toronto, Atlanta, Dallas, San Francisco, and more.


Key Dates:
Oct 14 – Chicago (opening night)
Nov 10 – Seattle (finale)
This tour marks a major milestone—not just for Doechii, but for hip-hop’s new wave of women taking center stage.



Doechii’s rise isn’t just hype—it’s historic.

Her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal took home Best Rap Album at the 2025 Grammys, making her the third woman ever to claim that title.

She also picked up Best Rap Performance, solidifying her spot as not just a newcomer—but a leader in the genre.


Her breakout track “Anxiety” (originally released in 2019, re-recorded in 2025) became her first Billboard Top 10 hit, and it’s been dominating playlists globally ever since.


What’s Coming Next?
Live from the Swamp Tour: October–November 2025 — U.S. & Canada
Spilt Milk Festival (Australia): December 2025


