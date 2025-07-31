Plastic To Fuel Inventor Julian Brown Found Safe After Alarming Posts Go Viral

Source: Victor LOCHON / Getty

Atlanta inventor Julian Brown was confirmed safe by his mother, Nia Brown. The scientist went viral earlier this month after claiming he was “under attack” in a video referencing mysterious occurrences connected to his invention that turns plastic into fuel. Read more about this news inside.

After weeks of concern following a cryptic video that alarmed his 1.7 million Instagram followers, 21-year-old inventor Brown is safe and sound in a nondisclosed location. His mom, Nia Brown, confirmed the news.

“I can confirm Julian is safe, but in the best interest of his security, I’m not able to provide any more information,” Nia told The Daily Mail.

Julian is the creator of Plastoline, a breakthrough product he says can convert plastic into usable fuels like diesel and gasoline. He also founded Nature Jab and developed “Microwave Pyrolysis,” a patent-pending technology that fuses microwave heating with traditional pyrolysis plant functionality. His innovation and eco-conscious mission earned him a $100,000 grant from Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian and a spot as a 776 Climate Fellow.

The safety concerns stemmed from a video Julian posted on July 9, which included a chilling caption: “Something is happening, keep me in your prayers please. SCREEN RECORD THIS. I don’t know.”

In the video, he also stated, “There is some very, very odd stuff going on. I’m certainly under attack right now in many different ways.”

He assured followers that he was continuing his work despite the threats.

Adding to the mystery, Julian previously shared a video of a low-flying helicopter allegedly tracking him in a remote location.

“A SECRET Helicopter found circled me in the middle of NOWHERE… and it gets even scarier – Pray for me please,” he wrote on July 3.

Atlanta Police later reported no open missing persons investigation under his name, further fueling speculation online.

Julian’s work and passion are rooted in solving the global plastic crisis.

“What motivated me was seeing the large plastic issue at hand throughout the world,” he told Forbes earlier this year. “It made me so upset that even though we are told we are recycling, plastic is clearly ending up in the oceans and landfills.”

As the Internet breathes a cautious sigh of relief, questions still linger about Julian’s well-being and the alleged threats he alluded to. For now, his supporters are just grateful he’s alive and still building.

We will share updates as this story develops.

