Source: Sean Gardner / Getty

The partnership between Shannon Sharpe and ESPN has officially come to an end. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and prominent sports analyst has been let go by the network, as reported by The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand. This development comes just days after Sharpe settled a $50 million lawsuit involving allegations of rape.

Sharpe, 57, joined ESPN’s flagship debate show, First Take, in the fall of 2023 after departing FS1’s Undisputed earlier that year. His addition to First Take was seen as a major move for ESPN, pairing him with Stephen A. Smith in what became a highly-watched and often fiery sports debate program.

However, Sharpe’s tenure at ESPN was marred by controversy. In April 2025, he stepped away from the network following the emergence of the allegations. At the time, ESPN released a statement supporting Sharpe’s decision to take a leave of absence, calling the situation “serious.”

The lawsuit, which accused Sharpe of rape, was settled earlier this month for $50 million. While the details of the settlement remain confidential, the case has undoubtedly cast a shadow over Sharpe’s career and public image.

Sharpe’s departure marks the end of a tumultuous chapter for both the analyst and ESPN. Known for his sharp wit, deep sports knowledge, and charismatic on-air presence, Sharpe had become a fan favorite in the sports media world. However, the allegations and subsequent legal battle have significantly impacted his professional trajectory.

As of now, neither Sharpe nor ESPN has issued a detailed statement regarding the separation. This is a developing story, and updates are expected as more information becomes available.

RELATED:

Shannon Sharpe Vacates ESPN Duties Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Shannon Sharpe Reaches Settlement With Rape Accuser, Concedes Relationship Was “Consensual & Tumultuous”

ESPN Cuts Ties with Shannon Sharpe Amid Rape Allegations Settlement was originally published on hotspotatl.com