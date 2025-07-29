Tubi Debuts Trailer For Groundbreaking Sci-Fi Comedy ‘Demascus’

Source: Courtesy / Tubi

Tubi is stepping boldly into the sci-fi comedy space with its latest original series, Demascus, debuting exclusively on the platform next month. The trailer for the highly anticipated show dropped this week, giving audiences a first glimpse into a surreal, genre-blending journey that blends identity, technology, and humor through the lens of a Black man’s self-discovery. Read more and watch the trailer inside.

Demascus stars Okieriete Onaodowan (Station 19) as the titular character. He portrays a man who signs up for an experimental, reality-bending tech experience that propels him into alternate versions of himself. As his world shifts, so do his personalities, fears, and perceptions. It forces Demascus to confront not just his past, but the many versions of his identity society has created for him.

The half-hour limited series also features a standout supporting cast, including Janet Hubert (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), Caleb Eberhardt (Judas and the Black Messiah), Shakira Ja’nai Paye (black-ish, Single Drunk Female), and comedy legend Martin Lawrence in a recurring role. Each character adds a fresh layer to the conversation on the multiplicity of the Black male experience in a world mediated by technology, trauma, and transformation.

Created by playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and produced in collaboration with AMC Studios, Demascus is executive produced by Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) and Myki Bajaj under the Gran Via Productions banner. The showrunner, Kirk A. Moore (American Crime, For Life), ensures the series strikes a balance between biting satire and heart.

Described as a coming-of-age story like no other, Demascus challenges viewers to question what’s real, what’s programmed, and what it means to be a whole person in an increasingly fragmented digital society. The trailer hints at mind-bending sequences, meta humor, and emotionally resonant moments that promise to captivate and provoke thought.

With only six episodes, Demascus is a tightly woven narrative that uses sci-fi as a vehicle to explore race, identity, and self-worth—through a Black man’s eyes and imagination.

Catch the premiere of Demascus exclusively on Tubi starting August 7.

Watch the trailer below:

