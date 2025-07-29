Listen Live
‘Love Island USA’ Stars JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez Call It Quits

Published on July 29, 2025

JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, fan favorites from Season 6 of Love Island USA, have officially broken up, TMZ reports.

Sources close to the situation say the split happened early Sunday morning, with JaNa ultimately deciding to end things. While the exact reason for the breakup remains unclear, insiders say JaNa has been leaning on her tight-knit circle of girlfriends for support.

Breakup rumors had already been swirling among fans after JaNa and Kenny removed each other’s names from their Instagram bios and unfollowed one another , a telltale sign in the reality TV world.

Adding to the speculation, JaNa’s closest friends from the show, Serena Page and Leah Kateb, a.k.a. “PPG,” also unfollowed Kenny, along with their boyfriends. It appears the breakup caused a ripple effect across friend groups, with both sides scrubbing each other from their social media circles. Interestingly, JaNa and Kenny were still posting about one another just the night before, suggesting a sudden and possibly intense falling out.

JaNa and Kenny placed third on Love Island USA Season 6. Kenny entered the Villa on Day 13, while Serena and her partner Kordell Page ultimately won the $100,000 grand prize.

TMZ said they have reached out to reps for both JaNa and Kenny, but haven’t heard back.

