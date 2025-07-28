Listen Live
MFT: ToyaLove Gets Honest About First Time Forgetting Lyrics

Christian rapper ToyaLove decided to join us here at "My First Time" with a humbling tale about forgetting her lyrics while onstage.

Published on July 28, 2025

Christian rapper ToyaLove decided to join us here at “My First Time” with a humbling tale about forgetting lyrics — and yes, the performance in question proved to be both eye-opening and faith-deepening. The moment happened during a sizable church concert attended by hundreds, and anticipation to debut a brand-new song with less than 24 hours to rehearse might’ve been jumping the gun a tad bit.

Thankfully, it appears our girl learned a few things in the time since.

While she didn’t exactly panic, ToyaLove could’ve definitely have been described as a deer caught in headlights. Luckily for her and the grace of God, she was surrounded by a room of supportive churchgoers who had nothing but encouragement in her time of lyrical duress. Like any artist, she was tempted to crumble under the weight of self-doubt. But instead of letting fear take over, she quieted her heart and let prayer do the heavy lifting.

Looking back, we can assume that she’s actually grateful for the misstep given everything she learned in the process. It taught her that sometimes imperfection is the very thing God uses to create something unforgettable. Years later, we’re glad she’s far from being forgotten.

Watch Christian rapper ToyaLove below on “My First Time” as he reflects on that one time she forgot the lyrics just before hitting the stage:

