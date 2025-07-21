Listen Live
MFT: Briana Shanae Reflects On Making Her First Gospel Song

For gospel rapper Briana Shanae, creating her first gospel song was a leap of faith she hadn’t anticipated. She shares the story with us for "My First Time."

Published on July 21, 2025

ATL Hip-Hop Hop 50 Concert: Yesterday, Today And (404)-Ever
Paras Griffin

For gospel rapper Briana Shanae, creating her first gospel song was a leap of faith she hadn’t anticipated. Having spent years immersed in secular music, she relished the creative freedom it brought. However, everything changed when she released her own cover of GloRilla’s chart-topping hit, “TGIF.”

What began as a simple remix quickly turned into a source of controversy.

RELATED: My First Time – Krayzie Bone Reflects On First Time Meeting Eazy-E

In this week’s “My First Time,” the artist some also know as Bri Trilla gives us some insight into the backlash from that cover, particularly the comments section for the post seen above that saw many questioning her values, motivations and even her faith. Amid the whirlwind of criticism though, she found herself confronting a deeper question: What kind of impact did she want her music to have? It soon became clear to her that while music had always been her outlet, she now longed to create something rooted in hope, healing and purpose. That inspiration eventually led to the creation of her very first gospel track, “God Did It.”

Writing “God Did It” wasn’t without challenges. The shift pushed Briana to face her own doubts and insecurities. She wondered if listeners would accept her change in direction or if she was ready to break from others’ expectations. Still, as she poured herself into the song, Briana found a peace she hadn’t felt in a long time. For Briana Shanae, making music was no longer just about self-expression—it was about honoring her faith and sharing something greater with the world. With “God Did It,” she truly began to discover her voice, no longer afraid of the noise and ready to amplify her purpose.

Watch Briana Shanae aka Bri Trilla below as she breaks down making the transition from secular music to gospel in this week’s “My First Time”:

black female gospel artists christian hip hop first time gospel gospel music interviews My First Time

