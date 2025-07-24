Listen Live
Entertainment

Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Dies at 71

Published on July 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In London - January 25, 2012
Source: Ben Pruchnie / Getty

The world of professional wrestling mourns the loss of one of its most iconic figures, Hulk Hogan, who passed away at the age of 71. The WWE legend, known for his larger-than-life persona and unparalleled contributions to the sport, died early Thursday morning at his Clearwater, Florida home following a cardiac arrest, as reported by TMZ.

Born Terry Gene Bollea, Hulk Hogan transformed professional wrestling into a global phenomenon. Before his rise, wrestling catered to a niche audience. Hogan’s charisma, theatrics, and undeniable presence in the ring captivated children and families alike, elevating the sport to mainstream entertainment.

Hogan’s career reached new heights in 1996 when he shocked fans by turning heel and forming the New World Order (NWO) as “Hollywood Hulk Hogan.” This bold move not only reinvented his character but also propelled professional wrestling to unprecedented levels of fame.

Hogan’s influence extended beyond the wrestling ring. He made his Hollywood debut in 1982’s “Rocky III,” playing the memorable character Thunderlips. He went on to star in films like “No Holds Barred,” “Suburban Commando,” and “Mr. Nanny.” Additionally, his VH1 reality show, “Hogan Knows Best,” offered fans a glimpse into his family life with his then-wife Linda and children, Nick and Brooke.

Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, a testament to his enduring legacy. However, his career was not without controversy. In 2015, he was removed from the Hall of Fame following a scandal involving racially insensitive comments. Despite this, he was reinstated in 2018. In 2020, Hogan became a Hall of Famer for the second time, as a member of the NWO, solidifying his place in wrestling history.

In his later years, Hogan became a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, a stance that earned him both admiration and criticism. His alignment with Trump and public appearances at political events polarized fans, with some praising his loyalty and others distancing themselves from the wrestling icon. This aspect of his life added complexity to his public image, showcasing the multifaceted nature of his legacy.

Hogan’s health had been a topic of concern in recent years. Following a neck surgery in May, rumors swirled about his declining condition. His wife, Sky, had recently denied claims that he was in a coma, asserting that his heart was “strong.” Tragically, his passing comes just weeks after these reassurances.

Hulk Hogan’s impact on professional wrestling and popular culture is immeasurable. From his signature “Hulkamania” catchphrases to his unforgettable matches, he leaves behind a legacy that will be celebrated for generations.

SEE ALSO

Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Dies at 71  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
FOX's Accused - Season One
Entertainment

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Death: 8 y/o Daughter Survived Drowning

7 Items
Shop

Cleanse & Soothe: 7 Scalp Care Products to Refresh A Dry, Itchy Mane

Style & Fashion

Michelle Williams Is Absolute Perfection In Fun & Flirty Birthday Photo Shoot

20 Items
Entertainment

Before Fame: 20 Black A-Listers Who Starred in Canceled Shows

21 Items
Television

Famous Child Stars Who Tragically Died Too Soon

Pop Culture

The Wilson Family Just Kicked Off The NFL Season Giving Us The Timeline Cleanse We Didn’t Know We Needed

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
60 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

20 Items
News

20 Famous Faces You FORGOT Were in Prison

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close