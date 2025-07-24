Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Dies at 71

Source: Ben Pruchnie / Getty

The world of professional wrestling mourns the loss of one of its most iconic figures, Hulk Hogan, who passed away at the age of 71. The WWE legend, known for his larger-than-life persona and unparalleled contributions to the sport, died early Thursday morning at his Clearwater, Florida home following a cardiac arrest, as reported by TMZ.

Born Terry Gene Bollea, Hulk Hogan transformed professional wrestling into a global phenomenon. Before his rise, wrestling catered to a niche audience. Hogan’s charisma, theatrics, and undeniable presence in the ring captivated children and families alike, elevating the sport to mainstream entertainment.

Hogan’s career reached new heights in 1996 when he shocked fans by turning heel and forming the New World Order (NWO) as “Hollywood Hulk Hogan.” This bold move not only reinvented his character but also propelled professional wrestling to unprecedented levels of fame.

Hogan’s influence extended beyond the wrestling ring. He made his Hollywood debut in 1982’s “Rocky III,” playing the memorable character Thunderlips. He went on to star in films like “No Holds Barred,” “Suburban Commando,” and “Mr. Nanny.” Additionally, his VH1 reality show, “Hogan Knows Best,” offered fans a glimpse into his family life with his then-wife Linda and children, Nick and Brooke.

Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, a testament to his enduring legacy. However, his career was not without controversy. In 2015, he was removed from the Hall of Fame following a scandal involving racially insensitive comments. Despite this, he was reinstated in 2018. In 2020, Hogan became a Hall of Famer for the second time, as a member of the NWO, solidifying his place in wrestling history.

In his later years, Hogan became a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, a stance that earned him both admiration and criticism. His alignment with Trump and public appearances at political events polarized fans, with some praising his loyalty and others distancing themselves from the wrestling icon. This aspect of his life added complexity to his public image, showcasing the multifaceted nature of his legacy.

Hogan’s health had been a topic of concern in recent years. Following a neck surgery in May, rumors swirled about his declining condition. His wife, Sky, had recently denied claims that he was in a coma, asserting that his heart was “strong.” Tragically, his passing comes just weeks after these reassurances.

Hulk Hogan’s impact on professional wrestling and popular culture is immeasurable. From his signature “Hulkamania” catchphrases to his unforgettable matches, he leaves behind a legacy that will be celebrated for generations.

