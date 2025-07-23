Michelle Obama To Interview Teyana Taylor At Film Fest

Source:

Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson are heading to Martha’s Vineyard. While it is a preferred summer vacation spot for the Obamas, she’s heading there this time to record a live episode of her podcast, IMO With Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson.

They’ll be interviewing multihyphenate actress Teyana Taylor about her life and career during a live taping on August 9 at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) next month, according to Variety. Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson, launched the podcast in March and have interviewed guests including Angie Martinez, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Issa Rae, Keke Palmer, Bruce Springsteen, Jay Shetty, and Damon and Marlon Wayans.

Their most recent guest was Barack Obama, who discussed parenting and his work with the My Brother’s Keeper mentoring initiative. The couple also used the time to poke fun at the rumors that they were divorcing or estranged. “You took me back,” Barack joked. They also did the TikTok couple’s challenge, answering questions about their relationship.

“IMO is a podcast that continues to shape culture with unfiltered perspectives and powerful storytelling,” a statement by MVAAFF founders Floyd and Stephanie Rance said. “The live taping also marks a major moment in the festival’s ongoing tradition of spotlighting Black excellence across media and the arts, with this year’s summer theme of joy!”

Taylor’s new album Escape Room is coming on Aug. 22. She’s already released its first single, “Long Time,” in June. Her boyfriend, Rebel Ridge and Mufasa actor Aaron Pierre, makes a cameo.

The Obamas first came to the festival in 2022 to support their Netflix doc Descendant. It was produced by their Higher Ground production company, which is also behind IMO.

Other celebs expected at this year’s festival include Debbie Allen, Spike Lee, Aldis Hodge, Devale Ellis, Tracee Ellis Ross, and ESPN host Ryan Clark.

