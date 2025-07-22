Prince – Sign O’ The Times Hitting IMAX Screens for the First Time

Source: IMAX Entertainment / EPK TV

For the first time in history, Prince’s iconic concert film, Prince – Sign O’ The Times, is making its way to IMAX theaters worldwide. Beginning August 29, 2025, fans will have the rare opportunity to experience this legendary performance in an entirely new way. Early access showtimes will also be available on August 28, 2025, for those eager to get a premier view of this cultural treasure.

Originally released in 1987 and directed by the musical genius himself, Prince, this critically acclaimed film has undergone IMAX’s cutting-edge Digital Media Remastering (DMR) process. This state-of-the-art technology enhances both image clarity and sound precision, creating an unparalleled cinematic experience. Audiences can expect a truly immersive showcase of Prince’s electrifying artistry, amplified in a way that feels as if you’re witnessing the spectacle live.



At the heart of Prince – Sign O’ The Times are stunning performances of some of his most iconic hits. Tracks like “If I Was Your Girlfriend,” the chart-topping “Sign O’ The Times,” and dynamic duet “U Got The Look” with Sheena Easton will captivate both longtime fans and new listeners. Prince’s remarkable band, including the incredible Sheila E., adds layers of energy, soul, and precision to the performances.

This film isn’t just a celebration of music—it’s a testament to Prince’s timeless contributions to artistry and culture. His unmatched musicianship, innovative stagecraft, and bold, genre-defying style have left an indelible mark on music history.

Don’t miss your chance to relive this cultural masterpiece in the ultimate audiovisual format. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to Prince’s world, Sign O’ The Times in IMAX is a must-see event. Secure your tickets at www.imax.com/prince for an unforgettable celebration of music and genius.