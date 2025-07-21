Run The Coins: WNBA Players Make Bold Fashion Statement For Equal Pay

Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

Aliyah Boston was one WNBA star who took to the court during the All-Star game this weekend, donning warm-up shirts emblazoned with the words: “Pay us what you owe us.” More than just a slogan on a stylish t-shirt, these words echo decades of frustration over the financial disparities that women, especially minority women, face in professional sports. The statement was a bold and necessary reminder that talent, effort, and visibility deserve proper compensation.

From the chic tunnel styles to the dynamic talent on the court, the WNBA is delivering what it is supposed to, garnering plenty of star power. However, what it has lacked is the financial recognition that the franchise has earned. Despite the league’s steady growth, increased viewership, and a social media boom fueled by culturally savvy players and high-level play, WNBA athletes are still paid just a fraction of what their male counterparts in the NBA make. The call for equal pay isn’t just about salaries, it’s about equity, visibility, and value.

This subtle protest arrives at a critical time. The 2024 season saw record-breaking attendance and viewership, thanks in part to rookies such as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, as well as the continued dominance of players like A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. Brands are lining up, social media is buzzing, and merch is flying off the shelves. The WNBA is no longer fighting to be seen. Therefore, when WNBA players say, “pay us what you owe us,” they’re not only speaking to the league; they’re also addressing a system that has historically undervalued Black women in every field, including athletics.

GloRilla Elevates the WNBA Movement

After the subtle protest during the warm-up came the first half of the game, followed by the halftime turn-up. Memphis-bred rapper GloRilla lit up the stadium with her energetic performance, which had the players bouncing and even the popular mascot Big Ellie in her dancing bag.

The powerful statement tees coupled with the electrifying GloRilla performance were more than a moment for the WNBA. It’s a movement for women. And it’s time for the checks to match the cheers.

