Listen Live
Style & Fashion

WNBA Players Make Bold Fashion Statement At All-Star Game

Run The Coins: WNBA Players Make Bold Fashion Statement For Equal Pay

More than just a slogan on a stylish t-shirt, these words echo decades of frustration over the financial disparities that women face.

Published on July 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025
Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

Aliyah Boston was one WNBA star who took to the court during the All-Star game this weekend, donning warm-up shirts emblazoned with the words: “Pay us what you owe us.” More than just a slogan on a stylish t-shirt, these words echo decades of frustration over the financial disparities that women, especially minority women, face in professional sports. The statement was a bold and necessary reminder that talent, effort, and visibility deserve proper compensation.

From the chic tunnel styles to the dynamic talent on the court, the WNBA is delivering what it is supposed to, garnering plenty of star power. However, what it has lacked is the financial recognition that the franchise has earned. Despite the league’s steady growth, increased viewership, and a social media boom fueled by culturally savvy players and high-level play, WNBA athletes are still paid just a fraction of what their male counterparts in the NBA make. The call for equal pay isn’t just about salaries, it’s about equity, visibility, and value.

This subtle protest arrives at a critical time. The 2024 season saw record-breaking attendance and viewership, thanks in part to rookies such as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, as well as the continued dominance of players like A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. Brands are lining up, social media is buzzing, and merch is flying off the shelves. The WNBA is no longer fighting to be seen. Therefore, when WNBA players say, “pay us what you owe us,” they’re not only speaking to the league; they’re also addressing a system that has historically undervalued Black women in every field, including athletics.

GloRilla Elevates the WNBA Movement

After the subtle protest during the warm-up came the first half of the game, followed by the halftime turn-up. Memphis-bred rapper GloRilla lit up the stadium with her energetic performance, which had the players bouncing and even the popular mascot Big Ellie in her dancing bag.

The powerful statement tees coupled with the electrifying GloRilla performance were more than a moment for the WNBA. It’s a movement for women. And it’s time for the checks to match the cheers.

SEE ALSO

Run The Coins: WNBA Players Make Bold Fashion Statement For Equal Pay  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
20 Items
Entertainment

Before Fame: 20 Black A-Listers Who Starred in Canceled Shows

21 Items
Television

Famous Child Stars Who Tragically Died Too Soon

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
60 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

News

Affordable Care Act Insurance Could Be 75% More Expensive Next Year 

Entertainment

REPORT: “Cosby Show” Alum Malcolm-Jamal Warner Passes Away At 54

20 Items
News

20 Famous Faces You FORGOT Were in Prison

20 Items
Entertainment

20 Black Movies That Flopped But Are Now Certified Classics

10 Items
Entertainment

10 Essentials Every Student Needs for the First Day of School

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close