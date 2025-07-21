Awkward Announcement? Fans Think Jonathan Majors Put Meagan Good’s Possible Baby Bump On Blast — ‘Who Knows If She’s Pregnant?’

It seems Meagan Good is ready to expand her family with husband Jonathan Majors, who might’ve awkwardly ambushed her with the announcement that they already started. The actress confirms that babies are definitely on her brain and is making it clear she’s eager to embrace that journey with her new hubby.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Good’s marriage to Jonathan Majors has been a whirlwind of headlines. The couple first sparked romance rumors in May 2023. They then announced their engagement in November 2024 and officially tied the knot in March of this year. Majors, 35, also comes into the marriage as a father, sharing a 12-year-old daughter from a past relationship, a fact that Meagan highlights as a positive attribute in him.

Good, 43, told Us Weekly at Lifetime’s Summer Soirée that having children is now a firm desire.

“I definitely am ready to have kids now,” she shared, emphasizing her partner’s role. She wants to do it with someone she can “really do it with, and get excited about doing it with, and who is a phenomenal father already, but now we can do it together.”

The couple has even discussed ideal family size, with Good confirming, “Two would be good.” And they’ve already got a bustling house, as she humorously noted, “We got four dogs already. So, we got four Belgian Malinois, and they are the hyperest dogs of life, but the house is very safe.”

Meagan Good Is Ready For Kids: How “Harlem” Sparked Her Maternal Instincts

Interestingly, Meagan credits her role as Camille Parks on the hit series “Harlem” with helping her navigate her own feelings towards becoming a parent.

“I know that there’s a lot of similarities to Camille’s journey and to Meagan’s journey because I always knew that I wanted to be a mother,” Good explained of her character. She went on to explore the societal pressures she felt, asking herself, “‘Is that because I felt like I should want that?’ And then there were times where I wasn’t sure, and I was like, ‘Am I pushing back against it because I don’t like people telling me what I’m supposed to want?’”

Playing Camille allowed her to openly explore the “taboo” of not wanting children, “Being able to say out loud that Camille doesn’t want kids — because it’s such a taboo thing to say — and everyone always goes, ‘Well, what’s wrong with you?’” Good elaborated. She added, “It’s, like, ‘No, some people just don’t want to,’ and to be able to explore that with her, and then ultimately for her to be the one to get pregnant and be able to explore that journey. … Some people, maybe they just don’t want to. For other people, maybe there is something you’re afraid of, maybe there is something you’ve experienced, maybe there is something that’s holding you back, and all of those things, nothing can be wrong. All these things are just a part of our journey.”

Ultimately, this means Meagan Good is ready for kids in real life, “It definitely made me excited to go, ‘OK, now that I’ve explored and unpacked so much through my character in more ways than one, now I get to go, ‘Yeah, I think this actually makes me super ready,’” she shared.

Married life with Majors has been “pretty amazing” for Good, who expressed her immense happiness as a newlywed. “I’m just really happy,” Good told Us. “He’s very silly. He always falls asleep in the middle of movies. I love doing adventures with him. If I’m like, ‘Let’s just go try this. Let’s go do that.’ He’s like, ‘All right, let’s go.’ We’re just both in it, like, two little kids who can’t believe we’re allowed to do what we want to do.”

Speaking of Jonathan’s silly side, it’s hard to tell whether he was trolling us or his new bride with his latest joke about her possible baby bump. In a recent Instagram Live from their gym session, he was filming Meagan and surprisingly put her on baby bump blast.

“Her belly does look thick! Who knows if she’s pregnant? I can’t call it!” he said. Even with all the acting experience under her belt, Meagan couldn’t hide her surprise at the awkward moment. She didn’t confirm or deny a mini Majors on the way, but the joke has pregnancy rumors swirling all over the internet. It’s too early for congratulations, but at least the lovebirds are living their best lives as they plan their future and family together.

