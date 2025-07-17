Heirs’ Property And Black Land Loss: A Hidden Threat To Generational Wealth

Source: skynesher / Getty

For many Black American families, land ownership has long represented more than financial security; it symbolizes survival, self-reliance, and freedom. Yet a quiet crisis has steadily eroded Black landownership across generations. That crisis is known as heirs’ property, a legal and cultural issue deeply rooted in America’s racial history. It could single-handedly diminish Black land wealth if left untreated.

The origins of Black land ownership

To understand how we got here, we must take a look back at history. The origins of this issue date back to Jan. 16, 1865, when Union General William T. Sherman issued Special Field Order No. 15, according to the National League of Cities. This wartime decree temporarily allocated 400,000 acres of land—roughly half the size of Yosemite National Park—to formerly enslaved Black Americans in 40-acre plots.

It was a transformative vision for racial justice, later remembered by the phrase “40 acres and a mule.” But the promise was swiftly rescinded after President Lincoln’s assassination. President Andrew Johnson reversed the order and returned the land to former Confederate owners. While a small number of Black families managed to purchase land, systemic racism and legal loopholes quickly began chipping away at those gains. Sadly, many did not have the proper documentation in place to protect their family land so that it could be safely passed down throughout generations.

What is heirs’ property?

Heirs’ property, sometimes referred to as “tangled title” land, occurs when property is passed down informally from generation to generation without a will or formal estate plan. When the original landowner dies without a legal will, the property is inherited equally by all legal heirs. Over time, this can mean dozens of people may claim ownership of a single piece of land, none of whom hold a clear or marketable title. Without this clear title, families cannot sell the land, develop it, use it as collateral for loans, or qualify for many federal assistance programs. Every new generation adds more heirs to the legal tangle, making resolution more difficult.

How heirs’ property has fueled Black land loss

The consequences of heirs’ property are particularly devastating for Black families. Between 1900 and 2000, Black Americans lost an estimated 80% of the land they had acquired—approximately 14 million acres, according to a 2023 report published by the Union of Concerned Scientists. This includes nearly 90% of farmland once owned by Black farmers. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), heirs’ property is the leading cause of involuntary land loss among Black landowners. Land tied up in unresolved ownership cannot be used effectively, and its value is often locked away.

Even worse, heirs’ property opens the door to partition sales. Because all heirs share ownership of the entire property, any one of them—even someone who inherits a small percentage—can petition the court to force a sale of the whole property, the Union of Concerned Scientists notes. This process is often exploited by outside speculators, who purchase one heir’s share and then force a court-ordered auction. These sales often result in properties being sold for far below market value, robbing families of both land and generational wealth.

The role of discrimination and legal barriers

The roots of heirs’ property are tangled up in decades of systemic racism and legal exclusion. During the early 20th century, very few Black lawyers practiced in the South, and many white attorneys refused to work with Black clients or actively worked against their interests. As a result, many families did not have access to legal help for writing wills or managing estates. A landmark study in 1980 estimated that 81% of Black landowners at the time did not have a will.

Some families avoided the legal system entirely, often out of mistrust rooted in personal or community experience. For many Black landowners, the court system was not a place of justice; it was another venue for exploitation. Some believed that avoiding formal documentation would better protect their property from being taken away, a belief that ironically left their descendants even more vulnerable.

The situation was compounded by discrimination at the institutional level. The USDA has a long-documented history of denying loans, grants, and technical assistance to Black farmers. In fact, Lloyd Wright, a former director of civil rights at the USDA, once referred to it as “the last plantation.” Class-action lawsuits like Pigford v. Glickman and Pigford II acknowledged decades of discrimination against Black farmers between 1981 and 1996. However, even after legal victories, many Black farmers struggled to receive promised payments. A 2023 analysis found that only 36% of Black farmers who applied for USDA loans received them, compared to 72% of white farmers.

Heirs’ property also locks families out of many federal programs intended to support farmers, homeowners, and landowners. Without proof of a clear title, these families are often ineligible for disaster relief, agricultural subsidies, and other aid, especially in times of crisis.

Why this matters and what Black families can do

Heirs’ property continues to rob Black families of the land and wealth their ancestors fought so hard to gain. However, there are steps families can take to protect their property and preserve their legacy. The first and most important step is estate planning. Creating a legal will or living trust ensures that land passes clearly and intentionally to chosen heirs. According to the Center for Agriculture & Food Systems, a trust is a legal arrangement used to hold and manage assets, including real estate. Establishing a trust can be an effective way to prevent the creation of heirs’ property. If you own land in your name, you might consider transferring that land into a trust.

Here’s how it works: you transfer the ownership of the land into the trust and name yourself as the trustee, meaning you retain control and manage the property. You can also name yourself as the initial beneficiary, allowing you to continue enjoying the benefits of the land during your lifetime. In the trust document, you would designate successor trustees to take over management after your death, as well as successor beneficiaries who will inherit the benefits of the trust.

By keeping ownership within the trust, the land does not pass informally through generations. This structure avoids the legal confusion that leads to heirs’ property and ensures a clear, organized plan for who will manage and benefit from the land in the future. Working with a lawyer or nonprofit that specializes in trusts and heirs’ property can help sort out the legal claims and create a path forward.

Families can also benefit from creating family land agreements. These are internal written contracts that outline how the land will be used, maintained, and passed on.

“A family agreement should include everyone’s contributions, what they expect in return, and what should happen if the agreement ends,” Compass notes. Establishing clear communication among heirs—no matter how distant—can prevent confusion and conflict later, if it arises.

Legal reforms are also underway to protect Black families and vulnerable communities. A growing number of states have adopted the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act (UPHPA), which offers legal protections for families by giving co-owners the chance to buy out a potential seller’s share and requiring fair market value assessments before sales are allowed. While these laws don’t solve every problem, they are an important tool for keeping land in the family.

Finally, education and open conversation are essential. Families should talk openly about land ownership, inheritance, and planning for the future. The silence surrounding these topics has, in many cases, allowed the issue of heirs’ property to grow unchecked. Heirs’ property is not just a legal inconvenience. It is a structural barrier that continues to strip Black families of generational wealth, economic opportunity, and community stability. For Black families, protecting that legacy means reclaiming the promise that was denied generations ago, and ensuring that future generations inherit not just property, but power.

