The Wilson Family Poses For Adorable 3BRAND x Nike Collection Photoshoot

Russell Wilson is “building a legacy” with his wife, Ciara, and their four beautiful children. On July 14, the adorable family took to Instagram to strike a few poses for a photoshoot in honor of Wilson’s 3BRAND clothing collection released in collaboration with Nike.

The first photo captured Ciara, Russell and their adorable kids, Future Zahir Wilburn, Sienna Princess Wilson, Win Harrison Wilson, and Amora Princess Wilson, giving their best pose for the camera as they rocked matching black hoodies from the Nike X 3BRAND collection. Taken in front of the Empire State Building in NYC, the family flawlessly executed the incredible photoshoot, each bringing their own swag and personality to the image, including 1-year-old Amora, who donned a huge smile for the special occasion.

A few images tucked at the end of the slideshow captured Sienna, 8, wearing a blue army print version of the hoodie, and 11-year-old Future–who Ciara famously co-parents with Grammy-winning hip-hop star Future—rocking a black version of the comfy looking athleisure piece as he donned his best modeling gaze. In the final photo of the slideshow, Win channeled his big brother — and looked remarkably like his father — as he struck a serious pose, football in hand, while sporting a sleek black 3BRAND hoodie.

What is 3Brand?

Born from the heart and vision of Wilson, 3BRAND is where sports, music, fashion, and community collide with purpose. It’s a brand built on movement — physical, cultural, and emotional — with a bold mission to inspire individuals to believe in themselves and chase greatness, according to the brand’s website.

The story of 3BRAND starts with a simple, hand-drawn logo by Wilson, a symbol of ambition, hustle, and vision. With support from a powerful partnership with Nike, and creative collaboration with his wife Ciara, 3BRAND was launched as more than an athleisure line — it was a call to action. As parents and role models, Russell and Ciara share a deep commitment to inspiring the next generation to live with purpose. With every item sold, 3% of profits go directly to the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit launched in 2014 by Russell and Ciara. The foundation is dedicated to fighting poverty through education, supporting children’s health, and ensuring access to essential resources like food and mentorship.

Legacy is truly at the core of everything for this family, and we love to see it!

