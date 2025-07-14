Desktop banner image
Beyoncé's Unreleased Music Was Stolen On Atlanta Tour Stop

AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM: Beyoncé’s Unreleased Music Was Stolen In Atlanta During ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop

Published on July 14, 2025

Renaissance Act III might be even further away than we thought…

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

During Beyoncé’s sold-out four-show run in Atlanta, the star’s choreographer and one of her dancers said thieves broke into their SUV and stole numerous items. According to reports from local station Channel 2 WSB-TV, the items stolen include jump drives containing unreleased music, footage plans for her show, and past and future set lists.

While news of the theft only became public on July 14, ahead of her final night in ATL, a spokesperson for Atlanta police told the station the break-in happened just after 8 p.m. on July 8. The break-in, which happened less than 48 hours before her first show in the city, occurred inside a parking deck at Krog Street Market.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden reported on Monday evening that an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect. Christopher Grant and Diandre Blue told police that they parked their rental black Jeep Wagoneer in the parking deck around 8:09 p.m. When they returned to their SUV, they discovered someone broke in through the back lift gate, and their two suitcases had been stolen.

“Mr. Grant advised he was also carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé,” an officer wrote in the incident report. “He advised he was her choreographer and Mr. Diandre Blue was a dancer for her and that her hard drives for her upcoming show in Atlanta were stolen also. The hard drives contained water marked music, some un-released music, footage plans for the show and past and future set lists.”

According to reports from Billboard, who received a statement from Atlanta police, ” the suspect remains outstanding, and their identity is not yet available for release.”

“On July 8, 2025, Atlanta Police Zone 6 officers responded to 99 Krog St. NE regarding a report of a theft from motor vehicle. Preliminary investigation revealed a Jeep Wagoneer was broken into at the location and two suitcases had been stolen,” the statement read. “Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Larceny from Auto Unit led the investigation and have subsequently secured an arrest warrant for a suspect.”

Beyoncé does not play about music leaks, so if whoever stole her hard drives puts unreleased songs on the internet, Bey just might end up scrapping them all.

