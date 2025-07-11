Listen Live
Celebrity

Janet Jackson & Maxwell Are Not Dating Amid Romance Rumors

That’s The Way Love Goes: Janet Jackson & Maxwell Are NOT Dating Despite Cozy ‘Cabaret’ Outing

Published on July 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Despite their recent outing, where they were spotted hand-in-hand, Janet Jackson and Maxwell are reportedly not dating.

"Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club" 1500th Performance In London - VIP Arrivals
Source: Dave Benett / Getty

The musicians were the talk of social media when they were seen holding hands and looking every bit of a couple! But, according to reports from TMZ, sources with direct knowledge insist Jackson and Maxwell have nothing going on romantically.

The pair have been good friends for years and years, and, according to insiders, that is still where their relationship stands today.

Speculation about Janet and Maxwell possibly being a couple started to skyrocket after they arrived hand-in-hand at the 1,500th performance of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Monday evening in London. The “That’s the Way Love Goes” singer was flashing a big smile as she led Maxwell into the performance, and the friends looked closer than normal during this particular outing.

Jackson has been divorced since 2017, and in the years since, she’s kept her love life on the down low. Maxwell isn’t publicly dating anyone, either, but unfortunately for hopeful fans, that doesn’t mean anything is going on between these two.

These rumors come nearly a decade after Jackson divorced her ex-husband Wissam Al Mana after five years of marriage. Together, the two share son, Eissa, 8.

“[Being a mother is] the most beautiful thing. I’m so thankful God allowed me to have this experience, this journey in my life,” she told the BBC in July 2024. “And I love every single minute of it.”

In the same interview, Janet joked about her love life, asking, “How many times have I been married now? Three I think.” Prior to Al Mana, she was previously married to René Elizondo Jr. and James DeBarge.

In another interview with The Guardian a few months later, Jackson revealed she was single, but said she feels like she has broken free of control in her relationships.

“I’m single, so I pray to God that I might have different lenses on these eyes than I did before,” she said. “I know that if someone were to come along…even if I didn’t recognize it, I guarantee you my friends would shake the shit out of me and say, ‘What are you doing?!’ But I think I’m seeing it through different lenses now. I think I am breaking that pattern.”

The post That’s The Way Love Goes: Janet Jackson & Maxwell Are NOT Dating Despite Cozy ‘Cabaret’ Outing appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

That’s The Way Love Goes: Janet Jackson & Maxwell Are NOT Dating Despite Cozy ‘Cabaret’ Outing  was originally published on bossip.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Pop Culture

Who Said That? B. Simone Clarifies She Never Said She Was Broke

Pop Culture

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens’ Belize Baecation Is A Whole Mood

Style & Fashion

Cardi B’s Latest Paris Haute Couture Week Look Is Hauntingly Good

Style & Fashion

Doechii Commands Attention In Stunning ‘British Vogue’ Cover Shoot

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
58 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Celebrity

Big Sean Insists His ‘Tootsie Roll’ Torso Is Self-Made After Being Dragged Into Arguments Over Aubrey’s Allegedly Altered Abs

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close