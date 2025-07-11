D.L. Hughley Rips “Morally Bankrupt” Fans For Celebrating Diddy Verdict

Source: Michael S. Schwartz / Getty

The moment Sean “Diddy” Combs was found not guilty on the most serious charges in his sex trafficking and racketeering trial, we all should have expected social media to become an annoying place. We should have known the “Free Tory” segment of the Black manosphere, as well as the same Black people who are still caping for R. Kelly and Bill Cosby, would erupt in celebration over what they consider vindication for the disgraced Bad Boy mogul. (I’m looking at you, Ray J and Boosie Badazz.)

This is why it’s gratifying to hear at least one Black male celebrity speak out against celebrations of the Diddy verdict.

During a recent sit-down with TMZ, comedian D.L. Hughley expressed that while he doesn’t believe Combs was guilty of everything he was charged with, people should be celebrating justice — if they truly think justice is what happened here — not the verdict itself. Hughley appears to be of the opinion that Diddy was overcharged, but he also acknowledged that the trial revealed “stuff that is amoral.”

“I think that it’s clear that Puffy wasn’t charged for the things he did. He was charged in this vague, amorphous…the judge even during the trial, you could see he was having a hard time buying it,” Hughley explained. “I think it shows two things: money will buy a great defense. I think if he’s charged and he has a public defender, he’s convicted.”

“They didn’t charge him for domestic abuse. They charged him for all of these terms that they just couldn’t prove,” he continued.

As for the people who are celebrating Diddy’s victory in court, Hughley didn’t bother mincing words in explaining, essentially, that those people are trash.

“I think there are people who are morally bankrupt. I say that all the time,” he said.

“Even if Puffy wasn’t convicted of the most serious [crimes], he still whooped a woman in front of everybody,” Hughley continued. “Now he wasn’t charged for that, and the feds wouldn’t charge him for that. Obviously, the feds wouldn’t be involved in something like that. But it speaks to who we are as a society. Even if he’s not guilty of the crimes charged, he is a horrible dude. I can root for a man to get justice, that’s different than celebrating this verdict. They’re two different things.”

Look, D.L. Hughley is not a legal expert — nor are most of the people who were in the streets acting like the ghost of Nelson Mandela was just freed from prison — but he seems to understand basic humanity perfectly well.

So, there’s that.

See social media’s reaction to the verdict below.

D.L. Hughley Rips “Morally Bankrupt” Fans For Celebrating Diddy Verdict was originally published on cassiuslife.com