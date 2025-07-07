ESSENCEFest: National Urban League Honors Patti LaBelle, Mara Brock Akil, Jasmine Crockett & Danessa Myricks As Powerful, Pioneering Women

It was glitz, glam, and Black girl greatness at its finest as the National Urban League hosted its 6th annual Women in Harmony Awards Luncheon on Saturday, one of ESSENCE Festival weekend’s most exclusive and empowering events.

Held at the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, the red carpet affair celebrated four phenomenal women who are breaking barriers and building legacies: iconic soul-stirring songstress Patti LaBelle, television trailblazer Mara Brock Akil, rising political powerhouse Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), and beauty mogul Danessa Myricks.

Themed “Her Power, Her Prosperity,” the luncheon was an inspiring ode to Black women who lead, uplift and innovate. From fierce fashion to fearless speeches, the room pulsed with energy, elegance, and unapologetic excellence from the likes of Tisha Campbell, Muni Long, Marlo Hampton, and Stephanie Mills.

Guests were treated to soulful serenades from Howard Hewett and MAJOR., plus motivational gems from author and mindset coach Dr. Cheryl P. Williamson, who reminded the crowd of their brilliance and boldness.

Adding even more charm to the afternoon was a surprise appearance from the famed Silver Foxes in sleek suits who graciously gifted flowers to guests, made rounds with warm smiles, and ensured every woman in the room felt celebrated, seen, and showered with love.

The luxe Self Care Lounge was also a hit, offering beauty touch-ups and consultations courtesy of Danessa Myricks Beauty, along with other wellness treats that let guests refresh and reset.

Myricks, who built her brand with a mission rooted in inclusivity and authenticity, reflected on the emotional impact of the day.

“What I do remember is the feeling walking into this room, having people walk up to you and tell you they love you. You matter. You belong,” she said. “It’s that feeling that I craved for so long. That’s the reason why this brand exists.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Jasmine Crockett delivered one of the afternoon’s most powerful and personal moments as she accepted her award.

“I have to tell you that I am humbled. I am humbled anytime someone says to me that I deserve recognition because when I wake up, and I decide that I am just gonna go in and be my very Black self at work, I can’t imagine that that is anything that is award-worthy,” she shared.

“But in a time in which people lack courage, in a time in which people lack authenticity, in a time in which people are simply just cowards and don’t want to fight for what they believe in, it is amazing that someone who simply just does what God has put on their life somehow is honored with an award. So I will tell you that I don’t feel worthy, but I will tell you that I am truly honored and thankful. I am honored to be in this fight and know that I am not in it by myself.”

She continued by reflecting on the support she receives from the community.

“I am honored every time I meet one of you on the streets, and y’all randomly tell me, even though we ain’t never met, that you’ve been praying for me. When people ask me what it is that I need in this moment, I tell them that, number one, I need prayers. Because when I tell you that I don’t think that I’m in a battle with anything less than evil, I mean that.”

Crockett also addressed the ongoing attacks on Black women in positions of power.

“If there is any one specific group that is under attack more than any other group, it is Black women. And it is because they are afraid of us. They are afraid of our greatness. They are afraid of our boldness, and frankly, they know that half of them shouldn’t be where they are, and that we should be taking their jobs. And many of us will be coming for their jobs soon enough.”

She wrapped her remarks with a signature mic-drop moment, proudly declaring that she shared “Wise words wittingly warring with weak weenies.”

Hosted by the Urban League’s own Rhonda Spears Bell, with remarks from President and CEO Marc H. Morial, the event was supported by sponsors Experian, McDonald’s, HCA Healthcare, and GEICO.

From flower petals to power moves, the Women in Harmony luncheon proved once again that when Black women gather, magic and momentum happen.

