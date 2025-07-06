Listen Live
#BMF Exclusive Clip Meech & Terry Intimidate Trell

Published on July 6, 2025

It’s #BMF Friday, and we’ve got an exclusive clip from episode 5 featuring Meech and Terry laying down the law.

BMF Key Art
Source: BMF / Starz

As previously reported, the fourth season of BMF picks up with Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory continuing to build their empire while navigating the dangerous world they helped create. Inspired by the real-life rise of the Black Mafia Family, the new episodes follow the brothers as they fight to preserve their version of the American Dream. But with mounting pressure from rivals and law enforcement, their once-solid bond begins to fracture. As tensions rise, the fallout from a pivotal trip to Mexico threatens to change their lives—and their legacy—forever.

BMF Episode 5 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from today’s new episode, we see Meech and Terry surprising Trell at his home. The music producer is shocked to see them (and their crew) at his house. Meech tells him he “had a dream,” and in it, harm comes to him and his family.

Terry threatens Trell with one of his (many) awards, and Meech reminds Terry who’s in charge.

“You can either sign this s***, or you can make my dreams come true,” says Meech.

Episode 5 of BMF is titled “See It, Touch It, Mixtape It,” seee an official episode description below.

Meech and Terry prepare for the Stomping Ground launch party. Meech has a new love interest, and B-Mickie takes a major step in his relationship. Back in Detroit, members of the Flenory family get surprising news. Meech considers new partners in St. Louis.

New episodes of BMF stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. Season 4 will also air weekly on the STARZ linear platform on Fridays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

#BMF Exclusive Clip Meech & Terry Intimidate Trell  was originally published on globalgrind.com

