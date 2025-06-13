Kanye West Pulls Up To Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Trial To Show His Support

Kanye West is throwing his support behind fellow hip-hop mogul Diddy.

Only this time, he canned an erratic rant on X and actually showed up at Diddy’s sex trafficking trial in New York City on Friday morning.

He pulled up to the Lower Manhattan Court building rocking an all white Junya Watanabe x Levi’s outfit with black shades on before greeting Diddy’s son, Christian “King” Combs, and entering the law building.

While walking past the media, he was asked if he was there to show support for Diddy, to which he nodded and said, “Yes.”

ABC News reports that he and Combs then headed into the overflow room to watch some of the trial, but left after about 10 minutes, as more members of the media realized he was there.

When he left, he was asked if he planned to testify on Diddy’s behalf, which he ignored.

West’s appearance comes just a day after CNN reported that a source told them he was in touch with King Combs and wanted to show his support by sitting in. However, his visit came a little earlier than initially expected.

“The individual close to Combs noted West may attend when the defense begins their presentation,” CNN writes. “Prosecutors in the case have said that their presentation is expected to wrap up next week, indicating that the defense could begin calling their own witnesses soon.”

West championing Diddy as he faces life behind bars for sex trafficking and RICO charges has escalated over the past few months. That included tweeting, “CARTI BEAT CART BEAT WOMEN I BEAT WOMEN BUT EVERYBODY HATE DIDDY” in reference to the 2016 video of Diddy beating Cassie in the hallways of a Los Angeles hotel.

He even created a collaborative capsule collection between Yeezy and Sean John, and posted a jail phone conversation between the two, in which they showered each other with praise.

“I just want to thank you so much for taking care of my kids, man. ‘Cause ain’t nobody reach out to them. Ain’t nobody call them. And that meant so much that you reached out and took them under your wing,” Diddy told Ye.

See social media’s response to Kanye’s latest controversial move below.

Kanye West Pulls Up To Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Trial To Show His Support was originally published on cassiuslife.com

