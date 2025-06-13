Listen Live
News

Kanye West Pulls Up To Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Trial To Show His Support

Published on June 13, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Kanye West is throwing his support behind fellow hip-hop mogul Diddy.

Only this time, he canned an erratic rant on X and actually showed up at Diddy’s sex trafficking trial in New York City on Friday morning. 

He pulled up to the Lower Manhattan Court building rocking an all white Junya Watanabe x Levi’s outfit with black shades on before greeting Diddy’s son, Christian “King” Combs, and entering the law building. 

Related Stories

While walking past the media, he was asked if he was there to show support for Diddy, to which he nodded and said, “Yes.”

ABC News reports that he and Combs then headed into the overflow room to watch some of the trial, but left after about 10 minutes, as more members of the media realized he was there. 

When he left, he was asked if he planned to testify on Diddy’s behalf, which he ignored. 

West’s appearance comes just a day after CNN reported that a source told them he was in touch with King Combs and wanted to show his support by sitting in. However, his visit came a little earlier than initially expected.

“The individual close to Combs noted West may attend when the defense begins their presentation,” CNN writes. “Prosecutors in the case have said that their presentation is expected to wrap up next week, indicating that the defense could begin calling their own witnesses soon.”

West championing Diddy as he faces life behind bars for sex trafficking and RICO charges has escalated over the past few months. That included tweeting, “CARTI BEAT CART BEAT WOMEN I BEAT WOMEN BUT EVERYBODY HATE DIDDY” in reference to the 2016 video of Diddy beating Cassie in the hallways of a Los Angeles hotel. 

He even created a collaborative capsule collection between Yeezy and Sean John, and posted a jail phone conversation between the two, in which they showered each other with praise. 

“I just want to thank you so much for taking care of my kids, man. ‘Cause ain’t nobody reach out to them. Ain’t nobody call them. And that meant so much that you reached out and took them under your wing,” Diddy told Ye. 

See social media’s response to Kanye’s latest controversial move below.

Kanye West Pulls Up To Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Trial To Show His Support  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close