Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

D.L. Hughley Gets Into Debate About Donald Trump On 'TMZ Live'

D.L. Hughley Gets Into Heated Trump Debate On ‘TMZ Live’

With a staffer who is clearly MAGA.

Published on June 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Standup Comedy At The Ice House Comedy Club
Source: Michael S. Schwartz / Getty

D.L. Hughley has made his name by telling jokes, but his feelings about Donald Trump are no laughing matter. He got into a very heated debate about him on TMZ Live.

On Tuesday (June 24), the comedian was a guest on the celebrity news talk show. As a vehement opponent to Donald Trump, D.L. Hughley was asked about the president’s recent work to orchestrate peace between Israel and Iran. As expected, his response was unfavorable, and he reminded us all Trump reversed Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal. TMZ correspondent, Michael Babcock, entered the conversation and asked the Soul Plane actor to give Trump some credit. This did not sit well with D.L. Hughley, and things got heated quickly with the discussion soon turning into race. 

Related Stories

“He could have gone to jail for starting a riot. You’re covering for a mediocre coward who is a bullsh*t president and all you people enable him,” he responded. D.L. Hughley went on to confirm he does despise Trump “as much as he despises Black people” to which Babcock said “nonsense.” The funny man asked Michael “why rename [military] bases after Confederate generals?” and “why destroy Black history?” When Babcock said he was unsure, D.L. countered sharply saying “yes you do you fu**ing coward – he’s a racist!” From there it turned into a full shouting match causing Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere to cut things short. 

You can see the interview below. 

SEE ALSO

D.L. Hughley Gets Into Heated Trump Debate On ‘TMZ Live’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close