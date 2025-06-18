Rah Ali Is A Rising Voice In Media, Here’s How She’s Building Her Empire

Source: Courtesy Of Talent / Courtesy Of Talent

Rah Ali wears many hats, or should we say shoes? You may remember her from her days on “Love & Hip Hop,” but the mom of two has expanded her brand since then. She is the founder and CEO of OnSite! Media — a popular media platform delivering headline-worthy news with witty and cheeky commentary. Her candid interview series Sited With Rah Ali has been an extension of her presence in the journalism space. Most recently, she opened a chic breakfast and brunch spot in Miami that combines food, vibes, and luxury. And that’s not all, Rah Ali does it all in a heel.

Known as a stiletto expert with styling roots, she remains invested in the fashion industry through her brand ambassadorship and The Stiletto Group. She always says, “You can close a six-figure deal in a four-inch heel.” We spoke to the blooming beauty about being the ultimate businesswoman, her growing brand, and the inspiration behind her drive.

HelloBeautiful: A lot of fans know you from reality TV, but you have reinvented yourself over the years into a force in the media world. Tell me about making that transition and what inspired it?

Rah Ali: Reality TV was a moment — and I’ll never downplay it because it introduced me to so many people. But I always knew I had more to offer. I’ve always been a hustler. But before the cameras, I was already working behind the scenes. I started out assisting industry veterans Harve Pierre and Phil Robinson, and that gave me a real crash course in entertainment and business. That experience lit the fire, and I transitioned into entrepreneurship. I started out in my early 20s with my boutique, Bourgeoisie, in Harlem. I was supplying high-end shoes to celebs and every fly girl uptown… even the fellas knew to come to me if they wanted to impress their lady. That same drive never left me. Stepping into media with Onsite! just felt like a natural extension of my voice.

HB: How has the media world welcomed you? Or not?

Rah Ali: Whew! It’s been a mix. Some people rolled out the red carpet, others rolled their eyes. But that’s life. I don’t look for validation I look for impact. It’s Onsite! didn’t just sneak into the media space, we kicked the door open. I respect the ones who’ve supported me, and I still move with grace toward the ones who didn’t. Either way, I’m here to stay.

HB: How have you established yourself as a Black woman in media? Tell me about your various platforms. How do you feel about the boom in podcasts, etc?

Rah Ali: As a Black woman in media, the standard is different. You have to be two steps ahead, twice as consistent, and ten times more intentional. I’ve always had a foot in this space — I started with a live radio show streamed on Stationhead and YouTube, then launched On The Contrary, which is currently on pause. That opened the door for SITED w/ Rah Ali, my newest solo venture where I get to speak on culture, current events, and deeper topics.

I have Onsite! which has grown into a major media platform, and now Onsite! Africa, which I’m extremely proud of. I’ve been spending time in Africa, building relationships with influencers, creatives, and public figures, creating real partnerships that go beyond posts. That kind of cross-cultural expansion matters to me.

As for podcasts? I love what it’s done for storytelling. You don’t need a gatekeeper to validate your voice anymore.

Source: Courtesy Of Talent / Courtesy Of Talent

HB: Tell me about your personal style. As a curvy woman, what style tips do you live by?

Rah Ali: My style is structured, confident, and tailored to me. I don’t follow trends — I create shape, balance, and energy with what works for my body. For curvy women, I always say: don’t hide your body, honor it. Find your silhouette and invest in a good tailor. Also? Heels. Always heels.

HB: What makes you a stiletto expert?

Rah Ali: Because stilettos built me. Literally. I built my first business around high-end footwear and styled some of the biggest names in entertainment. I understand the construction, the designer intent, the wearability, and how a shoe transforms your energy. I wasn’t just selling shoes, I was selling confidence.

HB: Misconception about you, you want people to know otherwise?

Rah Ali: People think I’m mean or combative, I get it, reality TV gave that impression. But I’m extremely nurturing and loyal. I just don’t play about my business, my family, or my peace. I’m passionate, not problematic.

HB: You are ultimately a businesswoman. Tell me about your day-to-day when it comes to running your businesses and being an entrepreneur.

Rah Ali: My day starts early, emails, strategy meetings, checking analytics, production planning for SITED, managing staff, closing deals… and still being present for my two beautiful daughters and husband. It’s nonstop, but it’s purpose-driven. I’m not just building businesses I’m building a legacy. But don’t get me wrong, I also have a great team behind me.

HB: Would you do reality TV again? If so, what type of show?

Rah Ali: That’s always the million-dollar question! Look — I never say never. But it would have to make sense. I’m not in the same space I was back then. The drama, the chaos it just doesn’t fit my life anymore. I’m a successful businesswoman, a mother, a wife. If I were to do reality again, it would need to align with who I am now — something elevated, entrepreneurial, and meaningful.

