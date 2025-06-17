Belly Gang on Hometown Love, and Lil Wayne’s Impact on His Journey

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Rapper Belly Gang Kushington is carving his lane in the music industry, and his story is one of resilience, passion, and gratitude. Sitting down with DJ Misses and Incognito, he keeps it real about his path from a determined hobbyist to a powerhouse.

Belly Gang shares the struggles he faced over the past year when he was stuck in a restrictive deal preventing him from releasing music. With persistence and support from his manager, Bellygang overcame the industry roadblocks, finally gaining creative freedom. Dropping new music, including the “Be Easy Freestyle,” became the turning point that reignited his momentum. Belly Gang’s deep connection to his hometown is a big part of him. His sold-out shows and club performances prove that his city backs him fully, and he reciprocates their energy. “I push the city just like the city pushes me,” he proudly stated.

Deeply influenced by Lil Wayne, Bellygang spoke fondly about the iconic rapper’s impact on his style and artistry. Sharing his excitement about being part of Lil Wayne’s anniversary tour, he still feels disbelief at this career milestone. “It’s Lil Wayne, bro! It still feels unreal,” he exclaimed.

Now, the artist is preparing for his next big moment with the release of a deluxe version of The Introduction. Promising new tracks, including fan-favorite “Back Up,” Belly Gang reveals his determination to stay vulnerable and honest in his music. For him, music is not just about beats and rhymes; it’s “real therapy.”

Belly Gang’s story is more than inspiration; it’s a testament to the power of perseverance, authenticity, and community. With more milestones on the horizon, the rapper is set to dominate in his unique, unrelenting way. Check out the full conversation below



Stay tuned for his deluxe release and prepare to be moved by his unfiltered artistry.

